Piramal Realty's Dream Homes get a Digital Makeover

• Offers instant access to inventory, amenities, floorplans and walkthroughs for easy decision-making • Allows online booking through 3 simple steps, making life easier for home buyers in times of social distancing MUMBAI, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Piramal Realty, the real estate arm of Piramal Group, today announced their unique proposition of making their inventory at Piramal Vaikunth available online in real time. With this offering, customers can now experience an enriched virtual journey to view and select apartments on their desired floor without leaving the comfort of their homes. Starting with Tower 2 of Cluster 3 at Piramal Vaikunth, Piramal Realty has transitioned its physical journey into an integrated virtual journey. The project offers a mix of smartly designed 1, 1 + study and 2BHK homes starting at INR 44 lakh. Piramal Realty believes that this is an opportune time for the real estate sector to embrace a digital way of doing business. Globally and in India, the real estate industry has been adopting digital tools to reach out to their customers. As a company, Piramal Realty has consistently set gold standards in customer-centricity. With the need for minimal to zero physical proximity, Piramal Realty has recognized digital transformation as the new way of doing business.

Speaking on the occasion, Gaurav Sawhney, President, Marketing and Sales, Piramal Realty, said, "At Piramal Realty we are utilising innovative means to offer services at the fingertips of our customers. We believe that, technology and real estate will become inseparable going forward. The current pandemic is likely to increase the influence of online channels even further. With the positive response that we received for our digital launch of A-Class Homes, Series 2, we trust that this is the next step required to fulfil our customer's needs." For the first time a real estate developer has introduced a complete online booking process through 3 simple steps: 1. Finding an apartment one loves, 2. Completing the booking form and 3. Making the payment through a secured link. One can now visit the website at www.piramalvaikunth.com to select their apartment and pay through the payment gateway to buy their dream residences. This integration makes the home-buying journey of customers as easy as online shopping. Recently, Piramal Realty introduced A-Class Homes, Series 2 in a global online launch format. The launch received a tremendous response from customers with more than 3800 virtual meetings, 360+ EOIs and 150+ bookings. This launch offered 360-degree virtual tours for customers to view their potential new homes from the safety of their couch.

About Piramal Realty Founded in 2012, Piramal Realty, the real estate development arm of Piramal Group is one of India's leading developers with 17 mn sq. ft of residential and commercial under development in and around Mumbai. In 2015, Warburg Pincus and Goldman Sachs two of the world's most respected private equity investors invested $235 million dollars for a minority stake in the company. Piramal Realty aims to be the gold standard in design, quality, safety and customer centricity in both residential and commercial real estate. Piramal Realty's developments, while being cutting edge and contemporary, focus on embracing a more intuitive definition of luxury, which celebrates nature, greenery, space, light, ventilation, art, culture and community living.

