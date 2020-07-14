Yatra.com partners with upGrad to enter edutech segment

Online travel company Yatra.com on Tuesday said it has entered into a partnership with upGrad Enterprise, the business-to-business arm of online higher education firm upGrad, to make its foray into the educational technology (edutech) segment. As the company aims to diversify its portfolio beyond travel, this partnership shall enable its corporate clients to deliver advance learning and skill development for their employees, Yatra.com said in a statement.

Yatra.com, however, did not disclose any financial details of the partnership. "In a tough economic climate, it is important to develop and re-skill the workforce to overcome the challenges being presented. We are excited to join forces with upGrad to provide a platform to our clients who are looking to develop employees' potential specific to their business or sector," Yatra.com co-founder and CEO Dhruv Shringi said.

This partnership further paves way for Yatra.com to become an end-to-end business solution provider to its clients, he added. On the development, upGrad co-founder and Managing Director Mayank Kumar said, "The unprecedented rate of technology advancement is disrupting companies and jobs everywhere. Across verticals, enterprises face barriers to this adoption due to skill-gap in their talent pool. Such barriers can be crippling, hampering business growth".

The company's partnership with Yatra will be focused towards bridging this workforce skill-gap, he added. The alliance will empower Yatra's corporates and SME clientele with learning expertise combined with cutting-edge curriculum, collaboration with leading global faculty and industry experts, and an immersive online platform, thereby making them future-ready, the statement said.