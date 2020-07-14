Piramal Realty introduces online booking facility for certain inventories at Thane proj

Piramal Group real estate arm Piramal Realty has introduced an online booking facility for its township project in Thane district

The company has adopted a digital platform for sales by making available online the inventory at the township project Piramal Vaikunth in the neighbouring Thane district, it said in a release on Monday

Starting with tower 2 of cluster 3 at Piramal Vaikunth, Piramal Realty has introduced a complete online booking process for customers, which includes finding an apartment, completing the booking form and making the payment through a secured link.