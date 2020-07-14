Piramal Realty introduces online booking facility for certain inventories at Thane proj

Piramal Realty introduces online booking facility for certain inventories at Thane projPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 17:50 IST
Piramal Group real estate arm Piramal Realty has introduced an online booking facility for its township project in Thane district
The company has adopted a digital platform for sales by making available online the inventory at the township project Piramal Vaikunth in the neighbouring Thane district, it said in a release on Monday
Starting with tower 2 of cluster 3 at Piramal Vaikunth, Piramal Realty has introduced a complete online booking process for customers, which includes finding an apartment, completing the booking form and making the payment through a secured link.
