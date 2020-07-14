Left Menu
Development News Edition

2pc interest subvention to benefit 9.37 cr Mudra Shishu loan beneficiaries: Finmin

The Finance Ministry on Tuesday said as many as 9.37 crore Mudra Shishu loan account holders will benefit from 2 per cent interest subvention scheme approved by the government as part of the Rs 20 lakh crore Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 14-07-2020 22:59 IST
2pc interest subvention to benefit 9.37 cr Mudra Shishu loan beneficiaries: Finmin

The Finance Ministry on Tuesday said as many as 9.37 crore Mudra Shishu loan account holders will benefit from 2 per cent interest subvention scheme approved by the government as part of the Rs 20 lakh crore Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package. Under the Shishu category, lenders provide collateral-free loans of up to Rs 50,000.

"Another step towards helping small biz build #AtmaNirbharBharat. @sidbiofficial to provide amt to MLIs upfront to benefit 9.37 Cr loan accs under Govt. approved 2% Interest subvention on prompt repayment of #MudraShishu loan for 12 months," the Department of Financial Services said in a tweet. Last month, the Union Cabinet approved a 2 per cent interest subsidy scheme for Shishu loan account holders under the Mudra Yojana to help small businesses tide over difficulties created by the lockdown following the outbreak of coronavirus disease.

The 2 per cent interest subvention is estimated cost of the exchequer approximately Rs 1,542 crore. The scheme is extended to loans that are outstanding as on March 31, 2020, and not in Non-Performing Asset (NPA) category.

The move will incentivise people who will make regular repayments of loans. The Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8, 2015, for providing loans up to 10 lakh to non-corporate, non-farm small/micro enterprises.

These loans are classified as MUDRA loans under PMMY. These loans are given by commercial banks, RRBs, small finance banks, MFIs and NBFCs. The scheme will be implemented through the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) and will be in operation for 12 months.

For borrowers, who have been allowed a moratorium, as permitted by RBI under the ''COVID 19 Regulatory Package'', the scheme would commence post completion of the moratorium period till a period of 12 months (from September 01, 2020 till August 31, 2021). For other borrowers, the scheme would commence with effect from June 1, 2020, till May 31, 2021.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Production of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to launch no earlier than fall: Virologist

Diageo to launch Johnnie Walker whisky in plastic-free paper bottles in 2021

Indiana Jones 5 release date postponed, Harrison Ford to return, other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to luring girls for late financier Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epsteins longtime associate charged with luring young girls so the late financier could sexually abuse them, pleaded not guilty in federal court in Manhattan on Tuesday, with a judge still to decide on whether to ...

Ukraine leader tells IMF will name central bank candidate this week

Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday told IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva he would nominate a candidate to be head of the countrys central bank by the end of this week.Informed KGeorgieva that by the end of the week,...

J&K LG meets slain BJP leader's family, gives Rs 20 lakh financial assistance

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Tuesday visited the house of slain BJP leader Sheikh Waseem Bari in Bandipora district, who along with his father and brother, was killed by militants. The Lt Governor handed ove...

Indian envoy to France Jawed Ashraf concurrently accredited as ambassador to Monaco

Jawed Ashraf, Indias envoy to France, has been concurrently accredited as Indias next Ambassador to MonacoAshraf was appointed Indias Ambassador to France in February this yearAshraf, a 1991-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, has been co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020