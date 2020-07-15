Gore community facilities receive Government funding to provide jobs

Left Menu
15-07-2020
“I’m pleased to be able to announce $3 million for a new Gore public library and $1 million to enable important remedial works and upgrades at the Gore Multisports Complex,” Shane Jones said. Image Credit: ANI

Two leaking and run-down community facilities in Gore will receive Government funding to provide jobs for local contractors and long-term benefits to the Gore community and wider region, Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones has announced.

"I'm pleased to be able to announce $3 million for a new Gore public library and $1 million to enable important remedial works and upgrades at the Gore Multisports Complex," Shane Jones said.

"The old Gore library had a history of leaking and last year black mould was discovered in the walls and ceiling. This, combined with the discovery of asbestos, forced the library to move to the James Cumming Wing hall last May.

"Since then this site has become the front runner for a new library, which would include a complete renovation of the ground floor of the James Cumming Wing community centre.

"Up to 60 construction contractors are expected to be employed on this project, which the Gore District Council says can be underway within six months, with numerous other subcontractors and suppliers to benefit as well.

"The Gore Multisports Complex revamp involves two projects – replacing the existing roof and ventilation system at the aquatic centre and replacing the roofing and skylight over the stadium, which has degraded over time.

"This work could be underway within three months and will employ local contractors during the construction period, which has a positive roll-on effect for the wider community.

"This Government is committed to investing in infrastructure that benefits all New Zealanders, not just those in metropolitan centres. Community facilities like the ones we're supporting in Gore are important pillars of regional New Zealand and I'm pleased we can back these two important projects," Shane Jones said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

