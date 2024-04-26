Baghel Alleges 'Deliberate' Use of Small, Unclear EVM Photos, Demands Recall of Polls in Several Constituencies

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, who is Congress' candidate in Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seat in the state, on Friday said he has received complaints that his photos on the Electronic Voting Machines are smaller and unclear as compared to those of his rivals. Polling in Rajnandgaon is underway along with two other parliamentary seats - Kanker and Mahasamund - on Friday in the second phase of general elections. Baghel is pitted against BJP's sitting MP Santosh Pandey.

In a post on his 'X' handle, Baghel said, ''Voters have been calling and complaining that the photos of other candidates on the EVM are bigger in size and clear but my photo is small and relatively unclear. The photo was given as requested by the Election Commission.'' ''This exposes @ECISVEEP's claims of impartiality. Has this been done under a conspiracy? But this is not going to change the result,'' he added.

In another post, Baghel accused the BJP workers of stopping him from entering a polling booth in Tedesara village in Rajnandgaon seat.

''I am a candidate myself and BJP workers are preventing me from going to the polling booth. BJP using goons to intimidate. Sensing people's sentiments against them (in elections), their (BJP) workers and masters have become upset. Congress workers should ensure maximum voting in a peaceful manner. Their departure is certain. The more voting takes place, the more they will beat their chest,'' he said, sharing a video of the alleged scuffle.

Talking to reporters in Rajnandagaon, Baghel also accused the ruling BJP of using police to threaten Congress leaders and workers in various places of Rajnandgaon constituency ahead of the voting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)