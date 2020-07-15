JLR unveils MY 21 Range Rover, Sport models

Left Menu
For India, MY 21 Range Rover will be available in standard wheel base (SWB), long wheel base (LWB) and special editions; and will be offered with a choice of either a 3-litre MHEV petrol or 3-litre new mild hybrid electric vehicle (MHEV) diesel engine, the company said in a release.

Tata Motors' luxury car subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Wednesday said it has unveiled its MY (Model Year) 21 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models, including cars with new mild hybrid electric vehicle engine. The 2021 MY offering also includes 50th-anniversary special editions and India-specific cars. For India, MY 21 Range Rover will be available in standard wheel base (SWB), long wheel base (LWB) and special editions; and will be offered with a choice of either a 3-litre MHEV petrol or 3-litre new mild hybrid electric vehicle (MHEV) diesel engine, the company said in a release. The MY 21 Range Rover Sport will be available in six derivatives and will be offered with 2-litre petrol and 5-litre supercharged petrol as well as 3-litre diesel engine options, it said. The company, however, did not announce the launch date for the latest offering or the prices.

Special editions of Range Rover for India, which are available only on LWB, include Westminster, Westminster Black and Range Rover Fifty, it said. The models available on SWB include Vogue, Vogue SE and Autobiography, while on the models on the LWB are Vogue, Vogue SE, Autobiography and SV Autobiography. To celebrate 50 years of a motoring icon, the limited-run Range Rover Fifty will be restricted to just 1970 vehicles globally, in recognition of the year the original Range Rover was launched, the company said in the release. “In the world of luxury vehicles, the Range Rover has always stood apart as peerless and enduring. It's unique and pioneering sensibilities together with an unrivalled engineering approach have been the intrinsic values which our customers have admired since the first of the breed was revealed in 1970,"said Gerry McGovern OBE, Land Rover Chief Creative Officer. The limited edition is joined by the Westminster and Westminster Black editions, while the exclusive SV Autobiography Dynamic Black is also new to the line-up, the company said. Land Rover has also confirmed the latest generation of smooth and efficient straight-six Ingenium diesel engines will debut in the Range Rover, incorporating 48V MHEV technology for reduced fuel consumption and heightened refinement, it added.

