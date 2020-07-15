Goldman Sachs profit rises on trading, underwriting boost

Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported higher quarterly profit on Wednesday, driven by strength its core bond trading and underwriting businesses.

The bank's net earnings applicable to common shareholders rose 2% to $2.25 billion in the quarter ended June 30. Earnings per share rose to $6.26 from $5.81 a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a profit of $3.78 per share, on average, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear whether the estimates were comparable with the reported number.