Liverpool in talks with Feyenoord over potential Arne Slot move
Liverpool is reportedly negotiating with Feyenoord coach Arne Slot to replace Jurgen Klopp as manager. Slot has expressed confidence that a deal will be reached despite being "on hold." Klopp is departing Liverpool after nine years at the helm. Slot has led Feyenoord to league and cup titles in the Netherlands.
Liverpool might have found its replacement for Jurgen Klopp.
Feyenoord coach Arne Slot said Thursday that the Dutch club is "negotiating" with Liverpool over his move to Anfield.
Slot told ESPN in a pitchside interview ahead of Feyenoord's game with Go Ahead Eagles in the Dutch league that he's ''still on hold" but that he has "every confidence" a deal will be reached.
Klopp is leaving Liverpool at the end of the season after nearly nine years at the Premier League club.
The 45-year-old Slot has coached Feyenoord since 2021, winning the league last year and the Dutch cup this season.
