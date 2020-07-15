Left Menu
India and Italy natural partners in food processing industry: FPI Minister

Highlighting the role of the food processing sector in the current scenario, Union Minister said that with a shift in the industry landscape, many food processing companies are attempting to diversify and expand their product line-up.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 18:35 IST
Union Minister highlighted various opportunities offered by MoFPI in the form of ready infrastructures such as Mega food parks, agri export zones and industrial parks/estates/clusters/nodes. Image Credit: Twitter(@investindia)

Union Minister for Food Processing Industries, Smt. Harsimrat Kaur Badal addressed the opening session of Digital Indo- Italian Business Mission on Food Processing' held virtually today. Under the two-day event, digital conferences, trade fair and B2B meetings are being held.

Highlighting the role of the food processing sector in the current scenario, Union Minister said that with a shift in the industry landscape, many food processing companies are attempting to diversify and expand their product line-up. She added that the versatile equipment that can produce many different product types, allowing companies to increase their output without major changes to their facilities will be the preference. She emphasized that the Italian Food and Equipment related companies, therefore, have much to look forward to the Indian markets in order to expand their global outreach. She added that India and Italy are natural partners when it comes to the Food Processing Industry and in the European Union, Italy has one of the largest Indian diasporas.

Smt. Badal emphasized on the role of India as a potential market. She stressed upon the new era of opportunities in the food processing sector with various segments emerging as the champion segments such as ready to eat, frozen food, superfood, nutraceuticals etc.

Smt. Badal further shared that countries are looking to re-align their supply chains and, India, also known as the world's fruit & vegetable basket, offers ample opportunities for sourcing raw material. India also offers one of the fastest-growing markets for finished processed food products. She said that our experience of handling the pandemic shows that food processing has emerged as a Champion sector.

Speaking about the Digital Sectorial business Mission, the Minister said that 23 Italian companies that are part of this Digital Mission are having a virtual exhibition of their products & services and would be having Business (B2B) Meetings with the end-users and other industry players in India. She added that Meetings and the webinars would be spread across the key areas – Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals, Milk & Dairy Processing, Packaging & Bottling and also there would be opportunities for technical collaborations with the units located in the Mega Food Parks. She further said that the engagement of the Associations from both India and Italy will ensure that there is an institutional connect as well.

Union Minister highlighted various opportunities offered by MoFPI in the form of ready infrastructures such as Mega food parks, agri export zones and industrial parks/estates/clusters/nodes. She further shared details of schemes such as PMKSY, PM FME and the recent announcements made under Aatmanirbhar Bharat package.

The Minister concluded with best wishes to all the participants from India and Italy, and for the successful outcome for the event. She said that India looks forward to partnerships with Italy in the area of food processing, which shall further strengthen and consolidate relations between our two countries.

(With Inputs from PIB)

