Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goldman profit blows past estimates on trading surge

Goldman used a substantial amount of the money it generated from capital markets to bolster its capital levels and put money aside for possible legal settlements related to the 1MDB scandal. Excluding those items, the bank might have earned $11.79 per share, Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski said.

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 18:47 IST
Goldman profit blows past estimates on trading surge

Goldman Sachs Group Inc's trading revenue nearly doubled in the huge swings in stock and bond markets in the second quarter, helping the bank soar past estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday. The bank's shares jumped nearly 6% as it posted a 93% surge in revenue in its trading business, including its best results in a decade in both equities and fixed income, commodities and currencies (FICC) trading.

Unlike bigger rivals JPMorgan and Citigroup, Goldman has minimal exposure to consumer loans that may go bad and is heavily reliant on trading, shielding it somewhat from the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Goldman used a substantial amount of the money it generated from capital markets to bolster its capital levels and put money aside for possible legal settlements related to the 1MDB scandal.

Excluding those items, the bank might have earned $11.79 per share, Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski said. It reported earnings per share of $6.26 for the second quarter, which was nearly double the average analyst estimate of $3.78, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv. The results showed the power of Goldman's trading business when times are good, but also raised questions about how the bank might have generated that income in lieu of the recent capital markets boom.

"The quarter couldn't have come at a better time for Goldman Sachs," Evercore ISI analyst Glenn Schorr wrote in a note to clients. Investment banking revenue, which includes underwriting, jumped 36%, driven primarily by a flurry of initial public offerings (IPOs) during the quarter, as capital markets saw a stunning revival.

Three of Goldman's four main reporting lines posted higher revenue, with overall revenue jumping by 41% to $13.30 billion and comfortably beating estimates. It set aside $1.6 billion for loans that could potentially go bad, up from $937 million in the prior quarter. In addition, the bank stashed away an additional $945 million for litigation and regulatory proceedings.

The bank continues to engage in discussions with regulators in the United States and Malaysia on possible settlements related to the role it played in the 1MDB sovereign wealth fund scandal. Goldman said this increased provision reduced its annualized return on equity by 4.5 percentage points in the second quarter.

It reported a return on equity (ROE) of 11.1% for the quarter and return on tangible common equity (ROTE) of 11.8%, two key measures of profitability. Goldman said in January it aims to deliver a 13% return on equity and over 14% return on tangible equity within the next three years. The bank's net earnings applicable to common shareholders rose 2% to $2.25 billion in the quarter ended June 30.

Rival Morgan Stanley reports quarterly results on Thursday.

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Members of parliamentary panel on Home seek details of progress on COVID-19 vaccine

By Ashoke Raj Amit Kumar A meeting of parliamentary panel on Home was held on Wednesday with members seeking affordable and easy availability of drugs used in the treatment of coronavirus patients.The meeting of Standing Committee on Home ...

UK PM Johnson commits to coronavirus inquiry, but not yet

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson committed on Wednesday to holding an inquiry into the countrys handling of the coronavirus crisis but said now was not the time as the battle to combat the pandemic was ongoing.Opposition lawmakers have ...

Cricket Ireland names Philip Black as its new president

Cricket Ireland has named Philip Black as its new president following the organisations first virtual Annual General Meeting AGM held Tuesday via video-conferencing. Following a change to the Cricket Ireland Constitution to mitigate extraor...

India, US CEOs suggest reforms to further boost bilateral investment opportunities

A new set of reforms and policy recommendations were made by the top Indian and US CEOs at the India-US CEO Forum to further boost bilateral investment opportunities across various sectors. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020