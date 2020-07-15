Left Menu
Development News Edition

Embassy proposes to merge 11 projects with Indiabulls Real Estate, take control of merged entity

After this proposed merger plan gets concluded, Embassy Group will have a controlling stake and become promoter of the merged entity. IBREL said a panel will be constituted to value the projects proposed to be merged and arrive at a swap ratio.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 22:18 IST
Embassy proposes to merge 11 projects with Indiabulls Real Estate, take control of merged entity

Bengaluru-based realty firm Embassy Group has proposed to merge around 11 real estate projects comprising nearly 62 million sq ft area with Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL) and take control of the merged entity. Embassy Group already has around 14 per cent stake in Mumbai-based IBREL, which is part of the Indiabulls group. After this proposed merger plan gets concluded, Embassy Group will have a controlling stake and become promoter of the merged entity.

IBREL said a panel will be constituted to value the projects proposed to be merged and arrive at a swap ratio. In June 2019, the promoters of IBREL sold 14 per cent stake through open market transactions to Embassy Group for Rs 950 crore, as part of their strategy to focus on financial services and exit from realty business.

IBREL had in January this year announced its proposal of the merger of certain ongoing, completed and planned residential and commercial projects of Embassy Property Developments Pvt Ltd with itself. In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, IBREL said it has received the proposal from Embassy detailing their various assets for the merger of Embassy with itself.

"To give effect to the amalgamation, the board-constituted committee of the company is taking required steps including appointment of merchant bankers, lawyers and valuers to arrive at the swap ratio and definitive agreements, to be placed before the Board for their approval in four weeks from today," the filing said. The proposed merger will be achieved through a cashless scheme of amalgamation, it added.

On filing of the scheme of amalgamation with the relevant regulatory authorities, Sameer Gehlaut, as a promoter, along with the other existing promoter group entities of the IBREL would initiate the process of de-promoterisation. After the scheme of amalgamation is effective, Jitendra Virwani along with his other promoter entities will be the new promoters of the amalgamated company.

"The resultant shareholders of the amalgamated company will be as follows: 1. IBREL Shareholders 2. Embassy – Promoters 3. Embassy – Institutional Investors," the filing said. Embassy has proposed to merge various assets into IBREL, pursuant to the merger scheme, subject to execution of all the relevant transaction documents.

With this proposed merger deal, Embassy Group seeks to enter into Mumbai and Delhi-NCR markets, the two biggest property markets in the country. Sources had said earlier that the Indiabulls Group plans to merge over dozen remaining assets of IBREL with a new entity that will be led by the Embassy Group.

Before this merger proposal with the Embassy Group, IBREL sold many commercial assets to global investment firm Blackstone..

TRENDING

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Is Frozen 3 still not discussed by Disney? Marc Smith clarifies making of third movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

‘IO of Kanpur police team’s ambush by Dubey men changed’

Kanpur SSP has changed the investigating officer of the cash of ambush of a police team by slain gangsters Vikas Dubey and his accomplices in Chaubeypur police station area in which eight policemen, including a DySP, were killed. SSP Dinesh...

Early-stage trial data on AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine due Monday -Lancet

Early-stage human trial data on a vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University will be published on July 20, The Lancet medical journal said on Wednesday. The vaccine candidate is already in large-scale Phase III human trial...

Illegal armed groups subject Colombians to 'draconian' virus lockdowns - HRW

Leftist guerrillas and criminal organizations have attacked and killed civilians while enforcing curfews and quarantines they imposed across Colombia, ostensibly to fight COVID-19, Human Rights Watch HRW said on Wednesday. While the governm...

U.S. calls on Guyana government to 'step aside' after disputed vote

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday called on Guyanese President David Granger to step aside following a disputed election in the new oil producer.Preliminary data from a recount of votes published by Guyanas elections commissi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020