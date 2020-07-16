Left Menu
Emerging market stocks fell to a one-week low on Thursday as tensions between the United States and China and rising coronavirus cases around the world weighed on investor sentiment, while a stronger dollar hit risky currencies. A broad dispute between Washington and Beijing over the control of advanced technologies and the protection of civil liberties in Hong Kong continued to hit risk appetite.

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks slip on U.S.-China worries, firm dollar hits FX

Emerging market stocks fell to a one-week low on Thursday as tensions between the United States and China and rising coronavirus cases around the world weighed on investor sentiment, while a stronger dollar hit risky currencies.

A broad dispute between Washington and Beijing over the control of advanced technologies and the protection of civil liberties in Hong Kong continued to hit risk appetite. "The focus currently lies in Hong Kong, but there are fears that the trade dispute between the two superpowers could flare up again at any time," analysts at AxiCorp wrote in a client note.

It also took the shine off data which showed China's economy rebounded more than expected in the second quarter from a record contraction. While emerging market equities have recovered sharply from a steep downturn in March, surging COVID-19 cases in hotspots like Brazil, India and Russia constantly serve as a reality check for investors hoping for a "V"-shaped recovery.

The MSCI's index for developing world stocks dropped 1.6%, after rising in the previous session on signs of progress in the development of a coronavirus vaccine. The index is now on track for its first weekly decline in three weeks. "The market reaction to progress on the vaccine shows how critical it is for broader risk appetite to find a cure. The market's definitive shift to 'risk-on' during Q2 was primarily predicated on an economic splurge alongside an emergence from lockdowns," analysts at AxiCorp wrote.

South African stocks slid 2%, with declines from global miner Anglo American weighing. Anglo American posted an 18% decline in overall second quarter output due to coronavirus lockdowns and stuck to its full-year guidance for copper, other metals and diamonds.

The rand slipped 0.5% against the U.S. dollar, which strengthened amid growth concerns and weak Chinese consumption data. Russia's rouble weakened with a slide in oil prices, while the Turkish lira traded within a tight range.

Turkish stocks rose 1.3%, among few advancers on the day as shares in Turkish Airlines and budget carrier Pegasus Airlines rose more than 3% after Turkey and Russia agreed to resume flights. Currencies of countries in central and eastern Europe remained rangebound, with Hungary, Poland and Romania trading flat against the euro.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

