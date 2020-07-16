Left Menu
Vivo India director for brand strategy Nipun Marya said the company has announced Rs 7,500 crore investment in India to increase smartphone manufacturing capacity from 3.3 crore units to 12 crore. "Very soon we will be setting up our industrial design centre in India too.

Vivo to set up industrial design centre in India; increase headcount to 50,000

Smartphone maker Vivo will set-up an industrial design centre in India to develop devices locally, and increase its headcount to 50,000, a top company official said on Thursday. Vivo India director for brand strategy Nipun Marya said the company has announced Rs 7,500 crore investment in India to increase smartphone manufacturing capacity from 3.3 crore units to 12 crore.

"Very soon we will be setting up our industrial design centre in India too. We will not only make in india but also design in India. This design centre will focus on understanding the needs of Indian consumers. The first product from Vivo that will be designed and made in India will be rolled out in 2020-21," Marya said. He was speaking at a virtual event to announce strategic foray of Chinese handset maker Vivo into the premium smartphone segment with X50 series with 5G technology.

We have decided to wholeheartedly support our Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vocal for local programme. We have announced that we will be investing Rs 7,500 crore into the expansion of our Greater Noida factory," Marya said, adding the investment will increase local sourcing from 15 per cent to 40 per cent in one year. Vivo was the second largest smartphone selling brand in India with 21 per cent market share in January-March quarter, according to market research firm IDC.

The company will increase the factory employment to 50,000 Indians. And the investment will make Vivo India factory not only Vivo's one of the biggest factories but also one of India's largest smartphone manufacturing units, Marya noted..

