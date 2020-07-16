Left Menu
Nissan unveils compact SUV Magnite; model to debut in India this fiscal

The compact SUV is among the 12 new models the automaker plans to launch globally over the next 18 months. In the AMI (Africa, Middle East and India) region, the company aims to bring eight models, including the Magnite which would compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue, among others.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 16:18 IST
Japanese automaker Nissan on Thursday unveiled its sub-four-metre SUV Magnite, with plans to introduce it in the Indian market in the current financial year. The compact SUV is among the 12 new models the automaker plans to launch globally over the next 18 months.

In the AMI (Africa, Middle East and India) region, the company aims to bring eight models, including the Magnite which would compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue, among others. Speaking at the global event, Nissan Chief Operating Officer (COO) Ashwani Gupta said the AMI region is an important market to bring sustainable profitable growth for the automaker under its Nissan Next transformational plan.

"We do believe this region has immense potential which is yet to be capitalised for our sustainable growth," he noted. As part of Nissan Next, the company would be announcing 12 new products in the next 18 months, Gupta added.

"When we focus on India, we decided to launch a great sub-four-metre SUV..it is going to transform how we drive, how we live in India. We do believe that with this product..will bring back the growth in India," he noted. Nissan's AMI region chairman Guillaume Cartier said so far the company is not satisfied with its performance in the Indian market.

"When we look at our performance in India which is more than 3 million, we are not satisfied with the performance. We are not good enough. We know that in India one model can make a difference. And we are really pleased that today is an important day with the world premiere of Magnite," he said. The model is fit for the market in terms of size, content and design, he added.

"So the expectation we have (from the product) is really high," Cartier said. Nissan India President Sinan Ozkok said the company has commenced operations post the COVID-19 lockdown and Magnite would be launched during the current financial year.

"The launch of Kicks SUV last year provided us with market insights and aspirations of an SUV buyer. Strengthened with this knowledge, we are confident that the all-new Magnite will be successful in meeting aspirations of our target customers," he noted. With investment of over Rs 6,000 crore, the company remains committed to the Indian market, he said.

Ozkok said the company would continue to focus on overseas shipments from India to make it an export hub. Rakesh Srivastava, managing director, Nissan Motor India, said the new Magnite is an evolutionary leap in Nissan's global SUV DNA.

"We are confident that Magnite will redefine the B-SUV segment for the industry. The model is made on the philosophy of 'Make in India, Make for the World' and has been designed in Japan while keeping in mind the requirements and aspirations of Indian customers," he added..

