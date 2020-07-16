Left Menu
- Sunflower Extr. 18500.00 Rapeseed Extr. - Soyameal 48% 30260.00 Castor Extr. 890.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref. 832.00 Imp.Soyabean Crude - Rapeseed Ref. 1020.00 Rapeseed Exp.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 17:09 IST
OILSEEDS PRICES:-DEOILED CAKES (per M.T.) G.N.Extr.45% 26000.00 Kardi Extr - Sesame Extr - Cottonseed Extr - Undec Cottonseed 23500.00 Rice Bran Extr. - Sunflower Extr. 18500.00 Rapeseed Extr. - Soyameal 48% 30260.00 Castor Extr. -OIL SEEDS (per 100 Kgs) Gr. Kernel 6375.00 Gr. Bolds 60/70 - Gr. Javas 60/70 - Gr Javas 70/80 - Gr.Javas 80/90 - Kardiseed 2pct Crug/Expor Qly 4100.00 Seasameseed Whitish 98/2/FFA/1FM 8800.00 Whitish 95/5/FFA/1FM 8600.00 Brown 48/2 FFA/4 FM 8400.00 Brown 48/3 FFA/4 FM 8000.00 Brown 48/4 FM/* No FFA Guarantee 7600.00 Sunflower Seed 4100.00 Nigerseed 4 Pct FM 6900.00 Castorseed Bombay 4170.00 Castorseed Disa - Castorseed Hyderabad -OILS (per 10 Kgs) G.Nut Raw 1275.00 Kardi Expeller - Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp. 890.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref. 925.00 Cottonseed(Refined) 850.00 Refined Palm Oil 808.00 Soyabean Ref. 832.00 Imp.Soyabean Crude - Rapeseed Ref. 1020.00 Rapeseed Exp. 990.00 Copra white 1380.00 Rice Bran 4-7% FFA - Rice Bran - Linseed - Castor Comm. 864.00 F.S.G. 874.00 F.S.G.Kandla 854.00 Mowra - Neem - Karanji -All above rates are net of GST

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

