OILSEEDS PRICES
- Sunflower Extr. 18500.00 Rapeseed Extr. - Soyameal 48% 30260.00 Castor Extr. 890.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref. 832.00 Imp.Soyabean Crude - Rapeseed Ref. 1020.00 Rapeseed Exp.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 17:09 IST
OILSEEDS PRICES:-DEOILED CAKES (per M.T.) G.N.Extr.45% 26000.00 Kardi Extr - Sesame Extr - Cottonseed Extr - Undec Cottonseed 23500.00 Rice Bran Extr. - Sunflower Extr. 18500.00 Rapeseed Extr. - Soyameal 48% 30260.00 Castor Extr. -OIL SEEDS (per 100 Kgs) Gr. Kernel 6375.00 Gr. Bolds 60/70 - Gr. Javas 60/70 - Gr Javas 70/80 - Gr.Javas 80/90 - Kardiseed 2pct Crug/Expor Qly 4100.00 Seasameseed Whitish 98/2/FFA/1FM 8800.00 Whitish 95/5/FFA/1FM 8600.00 Brown 48/2 FFA/4 FM 8400.00 Brown 48/3 FFA/4 FM 8000.00 Brown 48/4 FM/* No FFA Guarantee 7600.00 Sunflower Seed 4100.00 Nigerseed 4 Pct FM 6900.00 Castorseed Bombay 4170.00 Castorseed Disa - Castorseed Hyderabad -OILS (per 10 Kgs) G.Nut Raw 1275.00 Kardi Expeller - Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp. 890.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref. 925.00 Cottonseed(Refined) 850.00 Refined Palm Oil 808.00 Soyabean Ref. 832.00 Imp.Soyabean Crude - Rapeseed Ref. 1020.00 Rapeseed Exp. 990.00 Copra white 1380.00 Rice Bran 4-7% FFA - Rice Bran - Linseed - Castor Comm. 864.00 F.S.G. 874.00 F.S.G.Kandla 854.00 Mowra - Neem - Karanji -All above rates are net of GST
