Larsen & Toubro Infotech shares jump nearly 5 pc after Q1 earnings

Shares of Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (LTI) gained nearly 5 per cent on Thursday after the company posted a 17.06 per cent year-on-year growth in its June quarter net profit.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 18:16 IST
Shares of Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (LTI) gained nearly 5 per cent on Thursday after the company posted a 17.06 per cent year-on-year growth in its June quarter net profit. The stock closed the day with a gain of 4.36 per cent at Rs 2,291.25 on the BSE.

During the day, it rose by 6.58 per cent to a one-year high of Rs 2,340. On the NSE, it jumped 4.58 per cent to close at Rs 2,291.20.

LTI on Wednesday posted a 17.06 per cent growth in its June quarter net profit at Rs 416.4 crore but acknowledged that it is a challenging time for the industry at present. When compared to the previous quarter, the profit declined by 2.59 per cent as conditions became tough.

Its overall revenues rose to Rs 3,015 crore from the year-ago period's Rs 2,586 crore but were marginally down as compared to the preceding March quarter's Rs 3,082 crore..

