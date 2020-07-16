Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mandaviya flags off trial cargo ship from Kolkata to Agartala via Chattogram in B'desh: Statement

This has been done under the agreement on use of Chattogram and Mongla ports for movement of India's transit cargo through Bangladesh. Terming it a "historical achievement", Mandaviya said the route will open doors of new opportunities for both the countries.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 19:02 IST
Mandaviya flags off trial cargo ship from Kolkata to Agartala via Chattogram in B'desh: Statement

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday flagged off the first trial container ship from Kolkata carrying cargo meant for Agartala that will reach the city via Chattogram port in Bangladesh, an official statement said. After reaching Chattogram, the consignment will move to Agartala on Bangladeshi trucks, the Ministry of Shipping said in the statement.

With the move, the northeastern region of India will now be connected by seaports in Bangladesh. Shipping Minister Mandaviya "today flagged off the first trial container ship from Kolkata to Agartala through Chattogram Port of Bangladesh, in a virtual ceremony", the statement said. This has been done under the agreement on use of Chattogram and Mongla ports for movement of India's transit cargo through Bangladesh.

Terming it a "historical achievement", Mandaviya said the route will open doors of new opportunities for both the countries. It will provide an alternative and shorter route to connect the northeastern region through Bangladesh, he said.

Mandaviya said this is a historic move to utilise Chattogram and Mongla ports for movement of India's transit cargo. It will be a new chapter in India-Bangladesh maritime relations, he added. The consignment of the trial movement includes two TEUs (twenty foot equivalent units) carrying TMT steel bars destined for West Tripura district and two TEUs carrying pulses for Karimganj, Assam.

"The trial runs highlight the efforts that both sides have undertaken to strengthen the connectivity between Bangladesh and the North Eastern states of India, as per the understanding reached between the two countries at the highest level, during the visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India in October 2019, when the Standard Operating Procedures for the use of Chattogram and Mongla ports for movement of goods to and from India, were concluded," the statement said. This movement further strengthens the long-standing partnership between India and Bangladesh, it added.

It will reduce distance and time taken in transportation of goods for India and is a win-win for both the economies, the statement said, adding job creation, investment in the logistical sector, enhanced business services and revenue generation are advantages that will accrue to Bangladesh. Bangladeshi vessels and trucks will be utilised to move the Indian cargo.

India and Bangladesh have enhanced cooperation in shipping and inland water trade in the recent years. Under the Protocol on Inland Water Transit and Trade, in addition to the six existing Ports of Call, five more in each country have been added recently.

Dredging of inland waterway routes is ongoing under a pact signed by the two countries on development of fairway in selected stretches of Bangladesh waterways, with the Government of India bearing 80 per cent of the project expenditure and the balance being borne by the neighbouring country, it said. Cruise services have also commenced between the two countries, promoting tourism and people-to-people contacts.

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. order puts Malaysia glove industry under pressure over labour abuses

ADDS WRP reimbursing workers, workers comment By Beh Lih YiKUALA LUMPUR, July 16 Thomson Reuters Foundation - M alaysias medical glove industry was under pressure to crack down on labour abuses on Thursday after the United States blocked im...

UK's COVID-19 outcome has not been good, mistakes were likely made - chief scientist

Britain has not achieved a good outcome in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, the governments chief scientific adviser said on Thursday, adding that he was sure that mistakes had been made in the response to the crisis.Its very difficult t...

NW Premier office's all staff test negative for COVID-19

Staff in the Office of the North West Premier have all tested negative for COVID-19.The staff were tested after the Premier Job Mokgoro had tested positive for COVID-19 last Tuesday and subsequently went into quarantine.These staff members ...

European Central Bank urges leaders to act on economy

The European Central Bank is taking a break after deploying massive stimulus measures in recent weeks and on Thursday urged European leaders to help the economy by agreeing on a fund to support the regions hardest hit by the virus outbreak....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020