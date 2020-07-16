Left Menu
Development News Edition

Piyush Goyal and US Secretary of Commerce hold tele-conversation after CEO Forum

At the outset, both the principals exchanged pleasantries, and discussed the Covid-19 situation in both the countries and appreciated the cooperation between India and the USA, the largest and oldest democracies of the world, in fighting the pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 19:15 IST
Piyush Goyal and US Secretary of Commerce hold tele-conversation after CEO Forum
Minister Goyal also flagged the pending ‘US-India Social Security Totalisation Agreement’, which had been also discussed during the visit of President Trump to India in February 2020. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

There was an informal tele-conversation between Mr Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry and Railways and Mr Wilbur Ross, U.S. Secretary of Commerce on 16 July 2020, a day after the India-U.S. CEO Forum which was held on15 July 2020.

At the outset, both the principals exchanged pleasantries, and discussed the Covid-19 situation in both the countries and appreciated the cooperation between India and the USA, the largest and oldest democracies of the world, in fighting the pandemic.

The principals also conversed on the ongoing India-USA trade discussions and appreciated the substantial progress made by both sides on most of the outstanding issues. There was a desire expressed to conclude this initially limited trade package and recognising the complementarities of the India-USA bilateral trade, discussed the possibility of an FTA.

In response to Minister Goyal's concern on USA keeping certain Indian products (24 items) under TVPRA (Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act)' list and designating them as 'child labour sectors'; thereby denying them the opportunity to participate in supply contracts of U.S. government agencies, Secretary Ross offered to set up a meeting between the labour department officials of both sides.

Minister Goyal also flagged the pending 'US-India Social Security Totalisation Agreement', which had been also discussed during the visit of President Trump to India in February 2020. While appreciating India's concern, Secretary Ross mentioned that the statutory requirements of the U.S. have to be fulfilled by India in this regard. He offered to arrange a meeting between U.S. Social Security Administrator and concerned Indian officials to discuss and find a possible solution.

Minister Goyal also raised a concern on 'U.S. ban on import of wild catch shrimp from India' on the premise that fishing practices followed in India were non-compliant with US regulations to protect sea turtles. He mentioned the various conservation measures taken by Indian maritime states in protecting the sea turtles. Secretary Ross appreciated India's concerns and agreed to facilitate a discussion between the officials of U.S state department and Office of Marine Conservation with the Indian Department of Fisheries and Ministry of Forest and Environment, in this regard.

At the conclusion, Minister Goyal and Secretary Ross thanked each other and expressed their resolve to work together to further strengthen the trade and economic ties between India and the USA

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

11 held for attacking police team in UP's Pratapgarh

Eleven people were arrested on Thursday for allegedly attacking a police team in Uttar Pradeshs Pratapgarh, officials said. Police have booked around 50 people in the case. Three policemen were also injured in the incident. According t...

Spacewalking astronauts closing in on final battery swaps

A pair of spacewalking astronauts tackled the final set of battery swaps outside the International Space Station on Thursday. NASAs Bob Behnken and Chris Cassidy ventured out on their third spacewalk over the past few weeks. They needed to ...

15-year-old cousins raise funds to set up health check-up camps for underprivileged kids

In what could be an eye-opener for many, 15-year-old cousins in the national capital came out with a unique way to develop understandings of health rights among the younger generation, particularly for those who are in underserved communiti...

Oli-Prachanda meeting on power-sharing deal ends without progress

With embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli refusing to resign or give up his position as chairman of the ruling Nepal Communist Party, talks aimed to strike a new power-sharing deal between him and former premier Pushpa Kamal Dahal Pracha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020