Left Menu
Development News Edition

JM Financial's former VP settles insider trading case with Sebi

During November 2013 to December 2016, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had conducted an investigation in case of alleged trading by Saraogi and his mother-in-law Vimala Devi Kalantri in the scrip of JM Financial Limited (JMFL), the regulator said in its order on Thursday. During the span of investigation, Sebi observed that Saraogi had entered into off-market trades in shares of JMFL and transferred 41,246 shares to his mother-in-law in December 2013.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 19:30 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 19:30 IST
JM Financial's former VP settles insider trading case with Sebi

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) JM Financial Ltd's former vice president Atul Saraogi has settled an alleged insider trading case with Sebi by paying an amount of Rs 15 lakh towards settlement charges. During November 2013 to December 2016, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had conducted an investigation in case of alleged trading by Saraogi and his mother-in-law Vimala Devi Kalantri in the scrip of JM Financial Limited (JMFL), the regulator said in its order on Thursday.

During the span of investigation, Sebi observed that Saraogi had entered into off-market trades in shares of JMFL and transferred 41,246 shares to his mother-in-law in December 2013. He also acquired 41,246 shares of JMFL through an off-market transaction from Kalantri in October 2014.

Sebi noted that Saraogi had not obtained pre-clearance from JMFL for the two off-market trades. Besides, he had entered the off-market transaction in October 2014 when the trading window was closed. By indulging in such trades, he allegedly violated the code of conduct adopted by JMFL as required under PIT (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations.

Pursuant to this, a notice was issued to Saraogi, calling upon him to show cause as to why an inquiry should not be held against him. Subsequently, he filed an application with Sebi and proposed to settle the case under the settlement terms for alleged violation of insider trading norms.

The regulator considered the proposed settlement terms and recommended the case for settlement upon payment of Rs 15.05 lakh. Accordingly, he made the payment, following which Sebi disposed of the case.

In a separate settlement order, Sebi said Sonata Software Ltd has settled a case of alleged violation of insider trading norms by paying Rs 3 lakh towards settlement fee. It was alleged that Sonata Software made delayed disclosure to the stock exchange about securities traded by its employee, Sebi said in settlement order passed on Wednesday.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK says Russia tried to meddle in election by leaking U.S. trade documents

Britain said on Thursday Russia had tried to interfere in its 2019 general election by whipping up a furor online over illicitly acquired sensitive documents about a planned free trade agreement with Washington.Russia, which has also faced ...

Punjab minister's wife, son test positive for COVID-19

After Punjab minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, his wife and son also tested positive for coronavirus, officials said here on Thursday. Meanwhile, state ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Aruna Chaudhary and three Congress MLAs--Kulb...

Assam to launch mega campaign for plasma donation; return flight tickets, accommodation for donors from outside state

The Assam government on Thursday announced that it will launch a mega drive to boost its plasma bank reserves wherein those recovered COVID-19 patients from outside desirous of donating the blood component will be accorded state guest statu...

Toilet - Ek Prema Katha: A real-life replay in Jagdishpur village

In a real-life replay of Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Toilet - Ek Prem Katha, half a dozen women from a village in the neighbouring Kushinagar district have left their husbands homes because of no toilets there. The incidents occurred in the Jagd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020