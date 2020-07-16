Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vox Media to cut 6% of workforce on grim recovery prospects in 2020

Vox Media Chief Executive Officer Jim Bankoff said in the email a majority of those impacted by the layoff were employees furloughed in May and would receive health insurance and severance packages. The publisher will bring back about 30% of the furloughed employees who chose not to take buyouts, Bankoff said, adding that it will reinstate full salaries of the remaining employees.

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 21:36 IST
Vox Media to cut 6% of workforce on grim recovery prospects in 2020

Vox Media, the owner of New York magazine, is laying off 6% of its staff, as it does not expect a rebound in publishing business to pre-COVID forecasts in the second half of 2020, according to an internal email seen by Reuters.

Media companies are hard-pressed with cash flow concerns as they see a drop in advertising revenue since the coronavirus outbreak, forcing many to cut expenses. Vox Media Chief Executive Officer Jim Bankoff said in the email a majority of those impacted by the layoff were employees furloughed in May and would receive health insurance and severance packages.

The publisher will bring back about 30% of the furloughed employees who chose not to take buyouts, Bankoff said, adding that it will reinstate full salaries of the remaining employees. "The only exceptions are me and my executive team, who will continue our reductions," the CEO wrote in the letter.

Vox Media, which also owns technology news websites including the Verge and Recode, had in April said it would furlough 9% of its employees and the decision would impact about 100 of them from May through July.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK begins easing lockdown in COVID-19 hotspot Leicester

The British government on Thursday eased lockdown restrictions imposed upon the COVID-19 hotspot of Leicester but said the English city was still suffering above-average infection rates and some restrictions must remain.Were now in a positi...

Greta Thunberg: World must 'tear up' old contracts, build new systems to save climate

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg said on Thursday the world needed an economic overhaul to have a chance of beating climate change and that countries should be prepared to tear up old deals and contracts to meet green targets.The 17-year-old...

Twitter delays launch of new API software following hack

Twitter Inc said on Thursday it is delaying the launch of its new Application Programming Interface API following the recent hack of several high-profile accounts.We have no evidence the incident had anything to do with our API, but we deci...

UPDATE 5-U.S. completes 2nd execution in a week, dividing judges and victims' families

The U.S. government executed a convicted murderer on Thursday in the second federal execution in as many days after a 17-year pause, overcoming court orders that said condemned men should have time to contest the legality of a new one-drug ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020