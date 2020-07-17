Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hyundai Mobis Launches "Kavach" - Your Car Safety Essentials During COVID-19 Times

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) With a sole objective to offer safe and hygienic products during COVID-19 Pandemic, Mobis India Limited, a well- known player in manufacturing high-quality automotive parts and accessories for Hyundai Motors in India unveiled a wide array of care, health and hygiene accessories under the name “Kavach” for its customers to act as a protection, prevention and care during the times of COVID-19 Pandemic outbreak.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 14:09 IST
Hyundai Mobis Launches "Kavach" - Your Car Safety Essentials During COVID-19 Times

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) With a sole objective to offer safe and hygienic products during COVID-19 Pandemic, Mobis India Limited, a well- known player in manufacturing high-quality automotive parts and accessories for Hyundai Motors in India unveiled a wide array of care, health and hygiene accessories under the name “Kavach” for its customers to act as a protection, prevention and care during the times of COVID-19 Pandemic outbreak. A vast range of products under “Kavach” includes: • KN95 Face Mask which is a 4 layered high quality fabric and has a filtration efficiency over 95% • Humidifier is a multipurpose product to prevent allergies, dry skin and maintain the optimum air moisture in the car • Anti-Bacterial Spray is an aromatic and alcohol based neutralizer that takes minute care of car critical touch points.

• Vacuum cleaner, which is made of high quality filter and heavy duty motor, helps to keep the car clean and germ-free. • Activated Carbon that is made up of 100% organic Bamboo Charcoal to absorb bad odor.

• Full-floor mat made up of premium quality PVC material that completely laminates the car floor to avoid allergens build up. Available for models – Grand i10 NIOS, Aura, Venue, Verna and Creta. • Infrared Temperature Checking Gun that permits temperature monitoring from a distance.

• Face Shield is a protective visor for full face that comes with an adjustable headband and provides front line protection. Available in two range – Standard & Premium. Speaking on the launch of “Kavach” Mr. Woosuk Leem, Managing Director, AS Parts Division, Mobis India remarked, “The COVID-19 pandemic has brought in the “New Normal” making safety and hygiene paramount for all. For people on the move, it is utmost important to maintain care and hygiene. It is with this rationale that Mobis India has launched an all-encompassing range of COVID-19 key accessories under name “Kavach” which means “Protection”. “Kavach” is your One-stop Armor that gives you all-round protection when you are on the road. “Kavach” is available in all Hyundai dealerships across India.” With “Kavach”, stay safe and just zoom your way on road! About Hyundai Mobis Incepted in 1977, Hyundai Mobis has carved a distinct niche for itself as a major automotive parts manufacturer worldwide. Mobis India supplies After-sales Parts and accessories to approx. 4,800,000 Hyundai cars running on Indian roads. It enjoys a wide network of its own Parts Distribution Centers (PDCs) operating in the four Metropolitan cities and Hyundai Authorized Dealers/MOBIS Authorized Distributors spread across India. Operating across the globe, it has over 250 million Hyundai cars running on overseas market roads. MOBIS India exports After-sales Parts and accessories through its network of Overseas Distributors.

For further information, please contact: www.HyundaiMobisIN.com. Image 1: Kavach Accessories Image 2: Mr. Woosuk Leem, MD, AS Parts Division, Mobis India PWR PWR

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan offers third consular access to India for Kulbhushan Jadhav

Pakistan has offered third consular access to India for its national Kulbhushan Jadhav, Pakistani media reports on Friday said. The reports quoting Pakistan Foreign Shah Mehmood Qureshi, said a note verbale has been sent meeting Indias dema...

Granules India Q1 net profit rises 34 pc to Rs 111.4 cr

Drug firm Granules India on Friday reported a 33.87 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 111.44 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, mainly on account of robust sales. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 83.24 crore...

MP Assembly monsoon session deferred due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Madhya Pradesh Assemblys Monsoon session, which was scheduled to begin here from July 20, has been postponed in light of the coronavirus pandemic, an official said on Friday. The decision to defer the session was taken unanimously at an...

"The stakes couldn't be higher": EU recovery plan summit under way

European Union leaders met on Friday for tense summit talks on a multi-billion-euro plan to breathe life into their economies, their first face-to-face meeting since the coronavirus pandemic plunged the bloc into its latest crisis. The 27 l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020