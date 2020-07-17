Hyundai Mobis Launches "Kavach" - Your Car Safety Essentials During COVID-19 Times

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) With a sole objective to offer safe and hygienic products during COVID-19 Pandemic, Mobis India Limited, a well- known player in manufacturing high-quality automotive parts and accessories for Hyundai Motors in India unveiled a wide array of care, health and hygiene accessories under the name “Kavach” for its customers to act as a protection, prevention and care during the times of COVID-19 Pandemic outbreak. A vast range of products under “Kavach” includes: • KN95 Face Mask which is a 4 layered high quality fabric and has a filtration efficiency over 95% • Humidifier is a multipurpose product to prevent allergies, dry skin and maintain the optimum air moisture in the car • Anti-Bacterial Spray is an aromatic and alcohol based neutralizer that takes minute care of car critical touch points.

• Vacuum cleaner, which is made of high quality filter and heavy duty motor, helps to keep the car clean and germ-free. • Activated Carbon that is made up of 100% organic Bamboo Charcoal to absorb bad odor.

• Full-floor mat made up of premium quality PVC material that completely laminates the car floor to avoid allergens build up. Available for models – Grand i10 NIOS, Aura, Venue, Verna and Creta. • Infrared Temperature Checking Gun that permits temperature monitoring from a distance.

• Face Shield is a protective visor for full face that comes with an adjustable headband and provides front line protection. Available in two range – Standard & Premium. Speaking on the launch of “Kavach” Mr. Woosuk Leem, Managing Director, AS Parts Division, Mobis India remarked, “The COVID-19 pandemic has brought in the “New Normal” making safety and hygiene paramount for all. For people on the move, it is utmost important to maintain care and hygiene. It is with this rationale that Mobis India has launched an all-encompassing range of COVID-19 key accessories under name “Kavach” which means “Protection”. “Kavach” is your One-stop Armor that gives you all-round protection when you are on the road. “Kavach” is available in all Hyundai dealerships across India.” With “Kavach”, stay safe and just zoom your way on road! About Hyundai Mobis Incepted in 1977, Hyundai Mobis has carved a distinct niche for itself as a major automotive parts manufacturer worldwide. Mobis India supplies After-sales Parts and accessories to approx. 4,800,000 Hyundai cars running on Indian roads. It enjoys a wide network of its own Parts Distribution Centers (PDCs) operating in the four Metropolitan cities and Hyundai Authorized Dealers/MOBIS Authorized Distributors spread across India. Operating across the globe, it has over 250 million Hyundai cars running on overseas market roads. MOBIS India exports After-sales Parts and accessories through its network of Overseas Distributors.

For further information, please contact: www.HyundaiMobisIN.com.