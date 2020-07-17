Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mandela Day: Langalakhe High School in KZN to get new ICT equipment

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala made the announcement during the launch of the Mandela Foundation's Sanitation Appropriate for Education (SAFE) Sanitisation in Schools Programme, held at the school on Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kwazulu-Natal | Updated: 17-07-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 16:20 IST
Mandela Day: Langalakhe High School in KZN to get new ICT equipment
Launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2018, SAFE is a public-private partnership that aims to provide safe and innovative ablution facilities at nearly 4 000 mostly rural and township schools. Image Credit: Flickr

Langalakhe High School in Elandskop, KwaZulu-Natal, will get new ICT equipment, as part of the provincial government's 67 Minutes of action in honour of Mandela Day.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala made the announcement during the launch of the Mandela Foundation's Sanitation Appropriate for Education (SAFE) Sanitisation in Schools Programme, held at the school on Thursday.

Launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2018, SAFE is a public-private partnership that aims to provide safe and innovative ablution facilities at nearly 4 000 mostly rural and township schools.

The SAFE initiative is a partnership between government, the United Nations Children's Fund, the Nelson Mandela Foundation and the National Education Collaboration Trust, and to which the private sector has been invited to contribute.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation, through its Mandela Day SAFE Sanitisation in Schools Programme and in partnership with Engen Oil, has donated a safe sanitisation structure to Langalakhe High School to bring dignity to teachers and learners.

Announcing the roll-out of ICT tools during the launch, Zikalala said the ICT Maths and Science Programme is aimed at benefiting rural schools in the province, which do not have adequate resources.

Zikalala encouraged leaders to follow in the footsteps of Nelson Mandela, who valued education as the most potent weapon.

"Former President Nelson Mandela prioritised education [and] always emphasised that it's only through education that a child of peasants will become a president. That's why it's important that we promote quality education for our leaders in rural and township schools so that we can build the potential for our learners to be prosperous," Zikalala said.

The Premier thanked the Nelson Mandela Foundation and Engen Oil for donating the safe sanitisation structure to the school.

"This is a great project. It's important to provide proper hygiene facilities. Sanitation is important because we must maintain the dignity of our learners and teachers. This will go a long way in alleviating the plight of this school," he said.

He further conveyed condolences to the Mandela family on the passing of Zindzi Mandela, the youngest daughter of Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO, Sello Hatang, said: "We're honoured to be here at this school because, for us, this has been a long journey, a journey that started when President Cyril Ramaphosa called on all of us to try and restore the dignity of our people."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

British PM Johnson: Other countries' Covid-19 woes show what can go wrong

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that the problems other countries are currently experiencing with the Covid-19 pandemic show what can go wrong if rules are not followed by the public. Look at other countries around the world, we...

Indian minorities panel faults police role in Delhi riots targeting Muslims

A government-appointed commission promoting the rights of Indias religious minorities said police failed to protect Muslims campaigning against a new citizenship law during violent riots in Delhi this year. At least 53 people, mostly Muslim...

Turkish defence industry says it can support Azerbaijan

Turkeys defense industry chief said on Friday that his sector was ready to help Azerbaijan, which has seen border clashes with Armenia in which 16 people have been killed. Turkey has strong historical and cultural ties with Azerbaijan, as w...

Motor racing-Hamilton leads Mercedes one-two in Hungarian GP practice

Six times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton started his bid for an eighth Hungarian Grand Prix victory by leading Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas in a dominant practice one-two on Friday. The Britons best lap of one minute 16.003 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020