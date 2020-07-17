Left Menu
IndiGo launched a scheme on Friday that allows a passenger to book two seats for himself or herself to ensure additional safety amid the coronavirus pandemic. This offer is effective travel starting July 24, 2020," the airline said in a statement. The low-cost carrier said the "6E double seat" scheme will not be available through travel portals, IndiGo call centre or airport counters.

COVID-19: IndiGo introduces option to book two seats for single passenger
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

IndiGo launched a scheme on Friday that allows a passenger to book two seats for himself or herself to ensure additional safety amid the coronavirus pandemic. "The charges for the extra seat will be effective up to 25% lower than the original booking cost. This offer is effective travel starting July 24, 2020," the airline said in a statement.

The low-cost carrier said the "6E double seat" scheme will not be available through travel portals, IndiGo call center or airport counters. The scheme can only be availed using IndiGo's website. Lack of social distancing by other passengers is a top concern among flyers, according to a survey by IndiGo that was conducted online between June 20 and June 28 among 25,000 travelers.

"Factors such as lack of social distancing by other passengers (62% of respondents), quarantine measures by states (55%), and sitting in the aircraft with so many people (55%) have been identified as key deterrents for air travel," the survey said. India resumed domestic passenger flights from May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the airlines have been allowed to operate only a maximum of 45 percent of their pre-COVID domestic flights. The occupancy rate in Indian domestic flights has been around 50-60 percent since May 25. On Friday, IndiGo's chief strategy and revenue officer Sanjay Kumar said, "Even though air travel is the safest mode of travel at this point, we understand the customers' emotional need for safety." "We had been receiving such requests and are happy to introduce the option to book two seats for a single passenger to ensure additional safety," he added.

