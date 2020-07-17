Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vodafone Idea shares jump 14 pc after TDSAT order

Shares of Vodafone Idea on Friday jumped 14 per cent after telecom tribunal TDSAT stayed Trai's interim direction asking the company to withhold its priority plan that promises 4G network on a priority basis to certain premium users.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 17:50 IST
Vodafone Idea shares jump 14 pc after TDSAT order

Shares of Vodafone Idea on Friday jumped 14 per cent after telecom tribunal TDSAT stayed Trai's interim direction asking the company to withhold its priority plan that promises 4G network on a priority basis to certain premium users. The tribunal's decision provides a temporary relief for Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL).

The stock zoomed 12.83 per cent to close at Rs 8.88 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 14.86 per cent to Rs 9.04. On the NSE, it rose by 14 per cent to close at Rs 8.95.

Earlier this week, VIL moved the tribunal challenging Trai's direction asking the company to withhold the plan till the matter is examined. In its order on Friday, the tribunal said it would be open for Trai to proceed with the inquiry and pass final orders in accordance with law at the earliest after ensuring that requirements of natural justice are satisfied and VIL is given opportunity to explain any alleged contravention of extant directions of the authority.

"Hence, the interim direction in paragraph 2 of the impugned letter dated 11.07.2020 is stayed until further orders," the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) said..

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Study suggests living environment may be key to longevity

The environment where you live has a significant impact on the likelihood that you will reach centenarian age person who has reached the age of 100 years, suggests a recent study. The study conducted by scientists at Washington State Univer...

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher on optimism over economic recovery

Wall Streets main indexes were set to open higher on Friday as investors bet on more official stimulus to drive a post-pandemic economic revival, even as COVID-19 cases saw another record rise at home.BlackRock Inc, the worlds largest asset...

Piyush Goyal reviews Medical Oxygen supply and enhancement of capacity storage

In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, the Minister of Commerce and Industry Shri Piyush Goyal today reviewed the Medical Oxygen supply and enhancement of capacity storage in the country. The Officials of the Department of Industry and Internal ...

Trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Raat Akeli Hai' out now

The official trailer of Raat Akeli Hai, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte in the lead roles, was released on Friday. It features a small-town cop digging into the deepest secrets while investigating a high-profile murder case. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020