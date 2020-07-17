Left Menu
Sebi bans Wild Stock, proprietor from acting as investment advisors

Markets regulator Sebi has barred Wild Stock and its proprietor Sanjeev Singh from carrying out investment advisory activities after finding that they were providing unauthorized investment tips to investors.

Markets regulator Sebi has barred Wild Stock and its proprietor Sanjeev Singh from carrying out investment advisory activities after finding that they were providing unauthorized investment tips to investors. In addition, the entities have been barred from the capital markets until further orders.

Sebi observed that the firm through its website, prima facie, offers investment advice related to investing in, purchasing and selling in securities and is also offering various investment packages for subscription. Besides, description of various services  products provided by the firm states that the investor can make a profit on its investment  or high return with low risk.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) found that they were providing such  investment advisory services without obtaining the mandatory registrations from the regulator. Through unauthorised services, Wild Stock collected over Rs 49 lakh from investors. By indulging in such activities, they violated the provisions of Investment Advisory Regulations, Sebi said in an interim order on Thursday.

Accordingly, the regulator has directed Wild Stock and its sole proprietor  Singh, to "cease and desist from acting as an investment advisor" including directly or indirectly, until further orders. Also, they have been directed not to divert any funds collected from investors. Besides, they have been barred from disposing of or alienating any assets, whether movable or immovable without the prior permission of Sebi.

Further, they have been asked to immediately withdraw and remove all advertisements, literatures and brochures, among others in relation to their investment advisory activity. The directions will come into effect immediately and will be in force until further orders, Sebi said.

