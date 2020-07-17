Coal India arm MCL to set up dedicated 70-bed COVID care centre in Odisha

Coal India arm MCL on Friday said it has inked a pact with a district administration of Odisha to set up a dedicated 70-bed COVID care centre in Jharsuguda

"Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd (CIL), today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jharsuguda district administration for setting up a dedicated 70-bed COVID care centre at Bandhabahal in western Odisha," the CIL arm said in a statement. The MoU was signed by MCL Director (Personnel) Keshav Rao and Jharsuguda Collector Saroj Kumar Samal for setting up COVID care centre to provide free-of-cost treatment to the infected people

All the expenses, like treatment, medicine, testing, food and accommodation will be borne by the company as Corporate Social Responsibility. MCL is extending an all-out help to the Odisha administration in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The company is funding 525-bed COVID hospital at Bhubaneswar, Odisha, while another 150-bed COVID hospital is functional at Mahanadi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Talcher, in Angul district of the state.