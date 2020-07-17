Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAIT urges defence minister to ban Chinese construction machinery in border area projs

The traders' body urged Singh to take a note of the seriousness of the issue and take necessary steps to impose restrictions on using such machines particularly in border and other sensitive areas in the larger interest of the security and sovereignty of the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 21:11 IST
CAIT urges defence minister to ban Chinese construction machinery in border area projs

As part of its campaign to boycott Chinese goods, traders' body CAIT on Friday urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to impose ban on Chinese construction machinery in border area projects. Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said it has sent a letter to the Defence Minister urging him "to impose ban on usage of Chinese construction machinery and equipments having Internet of Things (IOT) devices which are able to transmit sensitive information to owners of the company in China".

CAIT National President B C Bhartia said in a release said that in various critical projects in border and security sensitive areas, various machines are supplied by China and its spare parts are being used quite often. "In many cases, Indian companies doing such construction jobs are using Chinese machines which are installed with Internet of Things (IOT) devices which transmit machine operating parameters, including location in real time," CAIT said.

If such machines are used in strategically important locations of construction work at border or any other sensitive area which is of much importance for defence, "all the data of the machine as also their locations, operating hours and other strategic details can be transmitted to the servers owned by the owner of Chinese Companies located in China", CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said. The traders' body urged Singh to take a note of the seriousness of the issue and take necessary steps to impose restrictions on using such machines particularly in border and other sensitive areas in the larger interest of the security and sovereignty of the country.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Bharat Bond ETF garners Rs 10,000 cr

The second tranche of Bharat Bond ETF was over-subscribed more than 3 times, collecting around Rs 10,000 crore. Bharat bond ETF was launched on July 14 and closed on Friday. The base issue size was Rs 3,000 crore and a green-shoe option of ...

Rain lashes parts of Delhi

Rain lashed parts of Delhi on Friday bringing respite to the people from the sultry weather.Earlier, the India Meteorological Department IMD predicted thunderstorm with rain in Delhi and neighbouring areas.Thunderstorm with rain would occur...

NIA gets 7-days custody of prime accused in gold smuggling case

A prime accused in the sensational Kerala gold smuggling case was sent to NIA custody for seven days by a special court here on Friday. Considering the application filed by the investigation agency, the NIA special court granted custody of ...

Torrential rain in China claims 141 lives

At least 141 people have died so far in China as the Yangtze River continued to swell due to torrential rain, The New York Times reported. Heavy downpour caused three landslides on Thursday in a town in mountainous Chongqing upstream on the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020