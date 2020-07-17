Tech platform ASPIRE for automotive industry goes live

Left Menu
"The key objective of this portal is to facilitate the Indian Automotive Industry to become self reliant by assisting in innovation and adoption of global technological advancements by bringing together the stakeholders from various associated avenues," the Department of Heavy Industry said.

Updated: 17-07-2020 22:26 IST
A technology platform for the automotive industry called ASPIRE -- Automotive Solutions Portal for Industry, Research and Education -- has been made live in its initial version, an official statement said. "The key objective of this portal is to facilitate the Indian Automotive Industry to become self reliant by assisting in innovation and adoption of global technological advancements by bringing together the stakeholders from various associated avenues," the Department of Heavy Industry said.  The activities would include research and development, product technology development, technological innovations, technical and quality problem resolution for the industry and manufacturing and process technology development. The platform would also be used for hosting challenges for technology development and conducting market research and technology surveys for identifying the trends in the Indian auto industry. The platform was made live in its initial version on July 15. It is expected to be fully functional with hosting of grand challenges and providing an elaborate resource database and project monitoring and execution by September 15, 2020. The Department of Heavy Industry has embarked on a mission to promote innovation, R&D and product development in India for various sectors, the statement added.  A step towards this mission is the creation of technology platform e-portals where such technology development, information exchange and innovation can be facilitated. There are five portals being developed for specific sectors by different organisations -- BHEL for power sector equipment, HMT for machine tools, CMFTI for manufacturing technology, and ICAT and ARAI for the automotive sector. "The objective of these portals is to create an ecosystem which will bring solution seekers and problem solvers together. These include, industry, academia, research institutes, start-ups, professionals and experts," it said. The International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) is developing the ASPIRE technology platform. The e-portal will act as a one-stop solution providing a technology platform which will help to bring together the various stakeholders from the Indian auto industry, providing the necessary impetus for ushering the industry into the future with combined efforts.  This includes bringing together the automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), tier 1, 2 and 3 companies, R&D institutions and academia on matters involving technology advancements.

