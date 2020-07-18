Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICICI Lombard Q1 PAT up 28 pc at Rs 398 but GDPI dips

Private sector non-life insurer ICICI Lombard General Insurance has reported a profit after tax of Rs 398 crore in the first quarter of current financial year, up 28.5 per cent from Rs 310 crore in Q1 FY20.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-07-2020 11:06 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 11:03 IST
ICICI Lombard Q1 PAT up 28 pc at Rs 398 but GDPI dips
The company offers motor, health, crop, fire, personal accident, marine, engineering and liability insurance. Image Credit: ANI

Private sector non-life insurer ICICI Lombard General Insurance has reported a profit after tax of Rs 398 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year, up 28.5 percent from Rs 310 crore in Q1 FY20. However, the gross direct premium income (GDPI) had a de-growth of 5.3 percent to Rs 3,302 crore in Q1 FY21 compared to Rs 3,487 crore in the same period of previous fiscal.

Excluding the crop segment, GDPI dipped by 6.2 percent to Rs 3,274 crore as compared to Rs 3,488 crore, the company said in regulatory filings at stock exchanges late on Friday after market closing hours. The combined ratio stood at 99.7 percent compared to 100.4 percent in the same period, primarily driven by the Covid-19 pandemic despite losses incurred due to catastrophic events.

The combined ratio was 98.4 percent in Q1 FY21 excluding the impact of cyclone Amphan and Nisarga of Rs 31 crore compared to 99.7 percent in Q1 FY20 excluding the impact of cyclone Fani of Rs 16 crore. ICICI Lombard said its profit before tax grew by 11.7 percent to Rs 531 crore in Q1 FY21 from Rs 475 crore in Q1 FY20 on account of lower capital gains.

The capital gains were lower by 56.1 percent at Rs 60 crore in the quarter ended March compared to Rs 138 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal. Return on average equity (ROAE) was 25.1 percent compared to 23 percent while the solvency ratio was 2.5x on June 30 as against 2.17x on March 31 and higher than the minimum regulatory requirement of 1.5x.

TRENDING

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

Ghana: Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to present mid-year budget review next week

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

HBO planning to reboot therapy drama 'In Treatment'

HBO is considering a reboot of its critically-acclaimed drama In Treatment, which revolved around a psychotherapist and his patients. The HBO drama that also featured late Indian actor Irrfan Khan as one of the patients in its third seaso...

Twitter responds on Bitcoin scam: Attackers targeted employees through social engineering scheme

Following a massive cyber attack during which 130 high-profile accounts were hacked, Twitter on Saturday responded to the crypto scam issue, saying, attackers targeted certain Twitter employees through a social engineering scheme and used t...

We were 'raw' in Rio but will be a much stronger side in Tokyo: women's hockey goalkeeper Savita

Womens hockey goalkeeper Savita says the Indian team was inexperienced at the Rio Olympics but has since then transformed into a competitive side in the last four years and it stands a good chance of making history in next years Tokyo Games...

Gr Noida: Partially-burnt body found in house, woman's body found in canal

A body was found inside a house where a fire broke out in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida, police said on Saturday. The matter was reported to the police on Friday night from Kudi Khera village in Badalpur area, a senior official said.The hous...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020