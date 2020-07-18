Quadra wins Microsoft award for global partnership

Quadrasystems.net India Private Limited (Quadra) in the city has won the Microsoft Global Partner of the Year Award for the 16th consecutive year. The winners are chosen for excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions on Microsoft technology.

Quadra has achieved this rare distinction not once but for 16 years and has kept the country's flag flying high. The company has been awarded as a Winner of the Modern Endpoint Management Partner of the Year, a press release said here on Saturday.

The award is presented in recognition of a partner with proven expertise in helping customers modernize their device management, the release said. Also, the honor is for the ability to bolster customers' security and compliance positions and for solving customer business problems, the release said.

"Our awards don't belong to us they belong to our customers and are merely a reflection of our customer's trust in our abilities. These accolades are a testament to our thought leadership and focus on customer experience," the release quoted Quadra's co-founder and executive director Prashant Subramanian as saying. "We are truly honored to receive this global recognition: it motivates us to innovate faster and aim higher," he said.