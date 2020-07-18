Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sisodia inaugurates first e-vehicle charging station in E Delhi

Through its expertise, ABB has established itself to provide charging equipment for electric vehicles and this is its first public public DC charger for New Delhi, the company said in a statement. The Patparganj station can charge four vehicles at a time, in 45 to 90 minutes, depending on the vehicle type, a Delhi government statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 21:26 IST
Sisodia inaugurates first e-vehicle charging station in E Delhi
"Electric vehicles are the future that will make Delhi pollution-free. In coming days, these stations will be ubiquitous like petrol pumps," Sisodia said. Image Credit: ANI

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia inaugurated the first public e-vehicle charging station in East Delhi in his constituency Patparganj on Saturday. "Electric vehicles are the future that will make Delhi pollution-free. In coming days, these stations will be ubiquitous like petrol pumps," Sisodia said.

The e-vehicle charging-station is set-up under a partnership between power discom BYPL and EV Motors India Private Limited, said a spokesperson of the discom. EV Motors had partnered with Swiss engineering major ABB India for the station. Through its expertise, ABB has established itself to provide charging equipment for electric vehicles and this is its first public DC charger for New Delhi, the company said in a statement.

The Patparganj station can charge four vehicles at a time, in 45 to 90 minutes, depending on the vehicle type, a Delhi government statement said. The initial charge for this facility will be Rs 10.50 per unit for a limited period, which is the lowest among the current EV tariff rates (for public) in Delhi, it said.

Located in the heart of I P Extension, the charging station, branded 'PlugNgo', is enabled with the state-of-the-art central management system. This will help oversee operations of the EV charger and provide on-site and on-demand customer support, the spokesperson said. "The station is equipped with two types of chargers - DC 50 kW with three guns which can charge Hyundai Kona, MG ZS EV and Tata Nexon, and DC 30 kW with two guns (Both GB/T) which can charge Mahindra e-Verito and Tata Tigor. Two electric vehicles can be charged simultaneously from each charger," he added.

Depending on the make, an e-vehicle can be fully charged between 45 and 90 minutes. The charging stations under PlugNgo in Delhi are expected to cater to the charging requirements of 15 to 18 cars per day, said the spokesperson of BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL). "The tentative cost of running an e-vehicle is between Rs 1.25 to Rs 1.50 per km, depending on the make of the vehicle. A user can save substantially per km on an electric vehicle," he said.

The EV charger at the outlet is integrated into the innovative PlugNgo mobile application that enables end-consumers to locate and operate chargers. It is available on both Android & iOS platforms, he said. PR Kumar, CEO of BYPL said, "BYPL is gearing up to play a major role in the emerging EV sector. We plan to install more such smart public EV charging stations in the months ahead." "Through this association, we look forward to transforming the mobility landscape in the capital, thereby accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles," said Vinit Bansal, managing director, EV Motors India.

The discom spokesperson said nine public EV charging stations are to be set up by the discom in Delhi this year.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pension for freedom fighters in Puducherry enhanced

Puducherry, July 18 PTI The monthly pension for freedom fighters has been increased by the Puducherry administration. They will now get Rs 9,000 as against Rs 8,000 earlier, said a press release from the Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedis offi...

BCCI Apex Council: Fresh tender for apparel contract, domestic conundrum

The BCCI will soon invite fresh tender for national teams apparel sponsorship deal with rights holder Nike deciding against renewing their contract, which will expire in September. The BCCI Apex Council met on Friday to decide on a number o...

TN minister condemns denigration of hymn on Lord Muruga, says legal action will be taken against YouTube channel

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday said legal action will be taken against a YouTube channel which allegedly denigrated a Tamil hymn sung in praise of Lord Muruga, days after two people were arrested in connection with the episode. Hindu...

TMC, BJP clash in Bengal's Shyamnagar, crude bombs hurled

Several Trinamool Congress and BJP workers were injured in clashes between the two sides in West Bengal North 24 Parganas district on Saturday, police said. The clashes broke out in the Shyamnagar area in the evening during a rally led by B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020