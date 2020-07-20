Sage 300 Version 2020.1 Released in India With Additional Modules to Enable SME's Automate and Tighten Business Processes

MUMBAI, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Software Solutions, Distributor of Sage Group Plc, announces availability of Sage Version 2020.1 with additional modules which would help SME customers to tighten control over critical Business process and achieve higher level of productivity amid challenging times. Sage 300 Version 2020.1 includes additional modules like Sage CashView Sage CashView offers SMEs real-time visibility on the cash flow process and sends timely alerts about the shortages. The release majorly focuses on empowering SMEs to make timelier and agile financial decisions throughout the business lifecycle.

With Sage CashView Module, it is easier for business to instill financial discipline. Businesses can understand their cash flow, detect problems ahead of time and formulate recovery plans. Enhanced Web Screens Sage 300 Web Screens allows users to allow working with their Sage 300 cloud ERP software using familiar interface of popular browsers including Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome and Firefox providing true Cloud application experience using private or public cloud hosting option.

The enhanced web screens allow you to seamlessly switch between financial, operational, and administrative tasks for multiple companies within a single browser, resulting in increased efficiency. Multiple Contacts with Microsoft Office 365 Integration Multiple Contacts (M/T) Module allows Sage 300 customers to define multiple contacts across their Customers and Vendors and their contact information including Email, Phone numbers, address. Multiple contacts module is also tightly integrated with Microsoft Office suite including Microsoft Office 365 to enable users establish communication using existing Office automation software.

"New release of Sage 300 would enable Sage customers study their present and future cash balance positions, contact automation and amplify recovery strategies with simplified dashboard and reports, and assist customers in preparing documentation for financing options," said Jitendra Somani, CEO, Sage Software Solutions (P) Ltd, which is a distributor of Sage Group products in India. About Sage Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Trusted by thousands of customers worldwide, Sage Software Solutions (P) Ltd. is distributor of Sage Group PLC in India. It is a leading cloud ERP Software company in India with headquarters in Mumbai and offices and channel partners spread across India. Sage Software Solutions (P) Ltd. has been helping businesses to manage all things including finance, distribution and manufacturing to resources with its robust suite of business software solutions including Sage 300cloud, Sage X3, Sage CRM and Pocket HRMS. For more information, visit: www.sagesoftware.co.in