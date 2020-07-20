ITFC agrees to US$ 40,000 financial support to Health Ministry in Palestine

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (ITFC-IDB.org), has agreed to an immediate US$ 40,000 financial support to the Ministry of Health in Palestine. The request was made by the Palestinian International Cooperation Agency (PICA) for the provision of medical equipment to the State of Palestine during the outbreak of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

The financing comes through the Islamic Development Bank's (IsDB) pledged US$2.3 billion 3Rs Response Package, 'Respond, Restore and Restart', and will help the Ministry of Health to procure medical equipment suppliers in partnership with the IsDB Reverse Linkage Scheme. Specific medical equipment needed includes ICU ventilators, protective uniform suits, face masks, surgical gloves, and disposable face masks.

Commenting on the ITFC's approval for the financing, Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol, the ITFC CEO, said: "The ITFC is committed to doing all it can to enhance the protection of medical staff working in the fight against COVID-19 in the State of Palestine. Support in the sourcing and financing of medical equipment at this time is much-needed to mitigate the health, social and long-term economic impact of this terrible new disease in the Palestinian State."

(With Inputs from APO)