Virus: Sasan near Gir lion sanctuary opts for 4-day lockdown

Sasan Gir village in Gujarat's Junagadh district, renowned as the gateway to the Gir Lion Sanctuary and National Park, on Monday went into a self- imposed 4-day lockdown in view of the coronavirus outbreak. The decision was taken at a meeting in the village on Monday which was attended by shopkeepers and hoteliers after two people tested positive for the virus, said Sasan village sarpanch Jumabhai Katiya.

"To stop further spread of the virus, we thought the only way was to completely stop human interaction. So we have unanimously decided to observe a self-imposed lockdown for four days, starting Monday," said Katiya. Sasan Gir has a population of around 3,500, while some 5,000 tourists arrive every day during peak season to catch a glimpse of the magnificent Asiatic lion in its last abode.

There are over 200 hotels in and around Sasan along with numerous eateries. "Luckily there are no tourists to manage at present.

We got total support for the lockdown from the administration as well as the hotel owners association. The village will be shut for four days," Katiya informed. Hotels and shops will be closed for four days to contain the outbreak, said local hotel association member Anil Kanabar.

District development officer Praveen Chaudhary said Junagadh has so far reported 546 COVID-19 cases, with 13 people succumbing to the infection. "We have learnt that villagers of Sasan are observing a 4-day lockdown. Till now, two people from the village have tested positive and are admitted in a hospital in Veraval," Chaudhary said.