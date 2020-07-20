Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virus: Sasan near Gir lion sanctuary opts for 4-day lockdown

Sasan Gir village in Gujarat's Junagadh district, renowned as the gateway to the Gir Lion Sanctuary and National Park, on Monday went into a self- imposed 4-day lockdown in view of the coronavirus outbreak. So we have unanimously decided to observe a self-imposed lockdown for four days, starting Monday," said Katiya.

PTI | Junagadh | Updated: 20-07-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 15:33 IST
Virus: Sasan near Gir lion sanctuary opts for 4-day lockdown

Sasan Gir village in Gujarat's Junagadh district, renowned as the gateway to the Gir Lion Sanctuary and National Park, on Monday went into a self- imposed 4-day lockdown in view of the coronavirus outbreak. The decision was taken at a meeting in the village on Monday which was attended by shopkeepers and hoteliers after two people tested positive for the virus, said Sasan village sarpanch Jumabhai Katiya.

"To stop further spread of the virus, we thought the only way was to completely stop human interaction. So we have unanimously decided to observe a self-imposed lockdown for four days, starting Monday," said Katiya. Sasan Gir has a population of around 3,500, while some 5,000 tourists arrive every day during peak season to catch a glimpse of the magnificent Asiatic lion in its last abode.

There are over 200 hotels in and around Sasan along with numerous eateries. "Luckily there are no tourists to manage at present.

We got total support for the lockdown from the administration as well as the hotel owners association. The village will be shut for four days," Katiya informed. Hotels and shops will be closed for four days to contain the outbreak, said local hotel association member Anil Kanabar.

District development officer Praveen Chaudhary said Junagadh has so far reported 546 COVID-19 cases, with 13 people succumbing to the infection. "We have learnt that villagers of Sasan are observing a 4-day lockdown. Till now, two people from the village have tested positive and are admitted in a hospital in Veraval," Chaudhary said.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Nagpur: Market volunteers to monitor COVID-19 outbreak norms

Nagpur, Jul 20 PTIAround 180 trade associations under the Nagpur Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce have appointed volunteers to ensure social distancing norms are being followed in markets and shops are being sanitised regularly, a senior functi...

Sterling hits $1.26; recovers from 20-day low vs stronger euro

The pound rose above 1.26 on Monday and recovered from an early-morning, 20-day low against the stronger euro, but investors remained bearish as the bleak economic outlook and Brexit risks weighed on the currency.Since Friday, European Unio...

COVID-19 testing of plane, ship wastewater can be valuable contact tracing tool, study says

Testing of aircraft and cruise ship wastewater upon arriving at their destination for the genetic fragments of the novel coronavirus can be a valuable tool to prioritize clinical testing and contact tracing among disembarking passengers, ac...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, euro zone bond markets hold out hope for recovery fund; stocks higher

The euro and euro zone bond markets held out hope European Union leaders would strike a deal on a recovery fund for the blocs pandemic-ravaged economy on Monday, while the regions stock markets inched cautiously higher as talks paused.The s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020