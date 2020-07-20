Left Menu
License of two hypermarkets in Thiruvanathapuram suspended

Ramachandran and Pothys are the two stores against which action has been initiated by the Thiruvananthapuram corporation. Mayor K Sreekumar said as the coronavirus cases are going up, the two prominentestablishments contributed to the spread of the virus and functioned even during Sundays.

License of two hypermarkets in Thiruvanathapuram suspended

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 20 (PTI): The licenses of two prominent hypermarket stores, which allegedly violatedlockdown protocol contributing to the increase in COVID-19 case load here, have been suspended. Ramachandran and Pothys are the two stores against which action has been initiated by the Thiruvananthapuram corporation.

Mayor K Sreekumar said as the coronavirus cases are going up, the two prominentestablishments contributed to the spread of the virus and functioned even during Sundays. "Ramachandran and Pothys are responsible for the increased transmission of the virus. Though they were asked to follow the COVID protocol several times, they refused to pay any heed," he said.

At least 100 staff members of Ramachandran shopping centre, which has multiple outlets in the state capital, had tested positive recently and many customers may have been infected, he said. "Pothys has also violated the protocol.They cannot function for the time being.Their license has been suspended," the mayor said in a video message.

With COVID-19 cases continuingto rise in Thiruvananthapuram,the lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram corporation has been extended till July 28 to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

