Left Menu
Development News Edition

Angel Broking Becomes 4th Largest Brokerage House in the Country Based on Active Clients at the NSE

On top of that, an innovative marketing approach resonates with its pan-India millennial audience. With its eyes on the future, the brokerage firm has launched a unique platform called ‘Amplifiers’, which is proving to be a game-changer in the industry.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-07-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 17:50 IST
Angel Broking Becomes 4th Largest Brokerage House in the Country Based on Active Clients at the NSE

The brokerage firm has been on-boarding an average of more than 1 lac accounts per month since Mar’2020 Mumbai, Maharashtra, IndiaBusiness Wire India Marking its stellar rise in the Indian broking industry, Angel Broking has now become the 4th largest brokerage firm viz. active clients at the NSE. The rise of the new-age brokerage firm comes on the back of huge win with millennial customers, who are tech-savvy and prefer the DIY route to transact digitally. The brokerage firm has won several awards over the last one year. Since March 2020, it has been adding an average 1 lac new clients on its platform. The meteoric rise of Angel Broking is a result of the firm’s aggressive digital transformation and innovative approach. For starters, it takes less than 15 minutes to open an account with Angel Broking and to start trading (for KYC compliant customers). The platform also offers simplified pricing with free equity delivery trades and a flat fee of Rs. 20 for intraday, F&O trades, commodity and currency. On top of that, an innovative marketing approach resonates with its pan-India millennial audience.

With its eyes on the future, the brokerage firm has launched a unique platform called ‘Amplifiers’, which is proving to be a game-changer in the industry. It enables Indian influencers to collaborate directly with the brokerage firm and drive the intended messaging for the end-consumers. Angel Broking also extends a good learning opportunity to its content collaborators via podcasts, webinars, training sessions, and so on. Mr. Prabhakar Tiwari, CMO, Angel Broking Ltd said, “At Angel Broking, our continued focus is to create unique and meaningful experiences for our customers. Our powerful, yet easy-to-use, trading platform offers a seamless, data-driven investment experience in line with millennial clients expectations. Moreover, we are in constant innovation mode to make equity investment journey frictionless. We are proud of achieving the new growth milestone and thank all of our traders/investors and partners for trusting in the brand Angel Broking.” Speaking on the milestone, Mr. Vinay Agrawal, CEO, Angel Broking Ltd., said, "We have taken a major leap from being a traditional brokerage firm to emerging as the millennials' first choice for entering the stock markets. While we have been adding average 1 lac new accounts every month since March’20, our target is to keep accelerating our growth rate in the near future to be the market leader in the retail stock broking.” About Angel Broking Angel Broking is 4th largest independent full-service retail broking houses in India, in terms of active clients on NSE. Over the last 24 years, Angel Broking has transformed into a technology driven financial services company, offering broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares and financial products distribution under the brand “Angel Broking”. Our broking service is offered through 5 Best-in-Class Online and Digital Platforms like “Angel Broking Mobile App”, our proprietary “ARQ Prime” Investment Engine, “Angel Broking Web”, “Angel Bee App” and “Angel NXT” for our 11,000+ Network of Associated Partners spread across India. With presence across 18,500+ pincodes, we are a truly Pan India player. For more information, visit us at www.angelbroking.com.

PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

ECoR carried 7,000 tonnes of medicines, equipment, essential items during lockdown

The East Coast Railway ECoR has carried 7,000 tonnes of parcel, including fruits and vegetables, medicines and medical equipment, in the first quarter of the current fiscal, through special parcel express trains, during the lockdown. The pa...

Sebi comes out with guideline to verify upfront collection of margins

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday released framework&#160;to enable verification of upfront collection of margins from clients in cash and derivatives segments. The new framework will come into effect from December 1, 2020, the Securities an...

Bihar Police to prepare list of personnel who have recovered from COVID-19

Bihar Police has asked its Additional Directors General of Police ADGPs, Superintendent of Police SPs and other senior officers to prepare lists of police personnel who have recovered from COVID-19 so that their blood plasma can be used for...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow head lower as COVID-19 cases climb; eyes on stimulus

The SP 500 and Dow indexes were set to open lower on Monday as concerns about a jump in COVID-19 cases curbed risk appetite, with investors also hoping for more stimulus to shore up a battered global economy. After the U.S. governments 3 tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020