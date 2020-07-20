Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indel Money eyes 3-fold rise in gold loan book to Rs 1,000 cr by Mar

"With the two-year loan offer, we are trying to provide liquidity to help individuals and small businesses tide over liquidity crisis arising from the lockdowns," said Mohanan. According to him, traditionally, gold loan is a bridge loan and because of that, many customers end up paying higher interests by repledging for the short term.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-07-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 21:25 IST
Indel Money eyes 3-fold rise in gold loan book to Rs 1,000 cr by Mar

Mid-sized gold loan-focused NBFC Indel Money has set a target of growing over threefold with a loan book of Rs 1,000 crore by March, as it expects to attract customers with its two-year tenor loan offer and expansion plans. The aggressive growth strategy is also driven by the near-record gold prices and lack of income generation opportunities that many individuals and businesses are facing due to the coronavirus-induced lockdowns, forcing them to depend on debt.

The Kochi-based firm closed the financial year 2019-20 with an active loan book of Rs 341 crore, up from Rs 229 crore in 2018-19. "On the back of the steep spike in gold prices and the resultant increase in loan value, and also the pandemic-driven demand, the loan book has jumped to Rs 450 crore as of June and we are hopeful of the same crossing the Rs 1,000-crore-mark by March," Indel Money Chief Executive Officer Umesh Mohanan told PTI.

In 2019-20, it nearly doubled gold loan disbursals to Rs 959 crore from Rs 538 crore in 2018-19, he added. The company, which runs 170 branches across Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, plans to open 100 more branches by March and enter Telangana. By 2022-23, it plans to enter Maharashtra, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh with 425 branches, he said.

Indel Money also offers working capital loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), apart from consumer durable loans. Recently, Indel Money became the first gold loan player to offer two-year loans after it found "very good response" to its one-year loan launched in 2019.

Typically, gold loans are for 90 days that could be extended to 180 days, after which the borrower has to take back the gold or renew the pledge, failing which the loan company puts the pawned gold for auctions. But, a longer tenor can stave off such issues and help customers continue to own the jewellery. "With the two-year loan offer, we are trying to provide liquidity to help individuals and small businesses tide over liquidity crisis arising from the lockdowns," said Mohanan.

According to him, traditionally, gold loan is a bridge loan and because of that, many customers end up paying higher interests by repledging for the short term. "Our long-term gold loan saves them from this hidden trap. One doesn't need to re-pledge or jump the interest slabs under our two-year loan offer that carries 12-24 per cent interest rate.

"We also want to end the age-old practice of jewellery auctions and make sure that customers enjoy the ownership rights with a transparent interest structure and high customer support," he said..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Trump faces divisions with Senate GOP on virus aid

President Donald Trump insisted good things were underway on the next COVID-19 aid package Monday as he met with Republican congressional leaders, but new divisions between the Senate GOP and the White House posed fresh challenges as the cr...

Eight trucks from Afghanistan crossed over to India to facilitate transit trade

Eight trucks from Afghanistan crossed over to India through the Attari-Wagah border to facilitate transit trade. Six Afghani trucks three carrying mulethi and three carrying dry fruits crossed over to India on Monday. Earlier, two trucks ca...

COVID-19: 196 cases, 1 death on Mon, Goa count nears 4k mark

The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa increased by 196 on Monday to reach 3,853, while the death of a 29-year-old man in Margao took the toll to 23, said an official. A total of 143 people were discharged during the day, he added.Out of 4,287...

COVID-19: Telangana HC summons top officials on July 28

Upset over non-implementation of its earlier orders on the issues related to COVID-19 pandemic in the state, the Telangana High Court on Monday directed senior officials, including the Chief Secretary, to appear before it on July 28 in conn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020