Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bureaucratic reshuffle: P Amudha appointed JS in PMO, Keshav Chandra new SFIO director

Joshi was in May this year transferred from the post of Commissioner, North Delhi Municipal Corporation. Sudhir Kumar, a 1999 batch IAS officer of AGMUT cadre, will be Additional Secretary, Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), the order said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 00:15 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 00:15 IST
Bureaucratic reshuffle: P Amudha appointed JS in PMO, Keshav Chandra new SFIO director

Senior bureaucrat P Amudha has been appointed as Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and Keshav Chandra as the Director of Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), as part of a senior-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected on Monday by the Centre. Amudha, a 1994 batch IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, is currently serving as Professor, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie.

Chandra, a 1995 batch IAS officer of Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories or AGMUT cadre, has been appointed as the Director, SFIO, Ministry of Corporate Affairs up to December 17, 2022, an order issued by Personnel Ministry said. His batchmate Varsha Joshi has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying for a tenure of five years. Joshi was in May this year transferred from the post of Commissioner, North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Sudhir Kumar, a 1999 batch IAS officer of AGMUT cadre, will be Additional Secretary, Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), the order said. Senior bureaucrat Saurav Ray will be Custodian of Enemy Property for India, New Delhi, Ministry of Home Affairs, for a tenure of five years. A total of 16 officers have been appointed as joint secretaries or equivalent posts in different central government departments.

IAS officer Sajjan S Yadav will be Joint Secretary, Department of Expenditure. Nidhi Pandey and Vinayak Garg have been appointed as Commissioner, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Department of School Education & Literacy. Pandey is a 1991 batch IAS officer of the Indian Information Service. Anupam Mishra and Rakesh Mittal will be Joint Secretary in Department of Consumer Affairs and Department of Defence, respectively. Pallavi Agarwal, a 1991 batch officer of Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax), has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Aparna S Sharma will be Joint Secretary, Department of Fertilizers. Amit Mehta has been appointed as the Joint Secretary, Department of Heavy Industry, and Parama Sen will be Joint Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management. IAS officer Nitishwar Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, will be Member Secretary, National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), the order said.

Sanjay Awasthi, a 1989 batch IRS (Income Tax) officer, has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, it said. PTI AKV SRY.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Science News Roundup: Steroid's COVID-19 benefits confirmed; spotlight on immune cells; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-La Coruna v Fuenlabrada postponed over COVID-19 - statement

A crunch Spanish second division match between Deportivo La Coruna and Fuenlabrada was postponed on Monday after several Fuenlabrada players tested positive for coronavirus, the Spanish league said in a statement. After detecting positive c...

Blue Jays explore playing home games in Pittsburgh

The Toronto Blue Jays are exploring the idea of playing their home games at Pittsburghs PNC Park this season. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette first reported the possibility Monday, two days after the Canadian federal government said the Blue Ja...

Top Democrats say U.S. Congress appears to be election interference target

The U.S. Congress appears to the target of foreign disinformation campaign aimed at influencing lawmakers activities and the upcoming presidential contest, top Democrats said in a letter released on Monday.In a letter to FBI Director Christ...

Mindhunter Season 3 release date unconfirmed, what developmental updates we have so far

Netflix is yet to renew Mindhunter Season 3. The third season has always been on the top of demanding Netflix series, mainly since Season 2 dropped its finale in August 2019. Read further to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020