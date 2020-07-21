AgMA Energy, a Subsidiary Venture of AlgaEnergy and KREPL Group, Gains Ecocert Certification for Its Microalgae Crop Inputs

AlgaEnergy microalgae technology in these Ecocert Certified products is available to organic growers in Asia, Europe and U.S. MADRID, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AgMA Energy Pvt. Ltd., has received Ecocert certifications qualifying an array of its products for use in organic agriculture production.

AgMA Energy is a 50-50 joint venture formed in 2019 between MicroAlgae Solutions India Pvt. Ltd., the India subsidiary of Madrid-based AlgaEnergy S.A., a global leader in microalgae biotechnology, and Agrolife Sciences Corp., a subsidiary of Krishi Rasayan Export Pvt. Ltd. (KREPL), one of India's largest agricultural product companies. Ecocert, founded in France in 1991, is one of the world's largest and most respected organic certification organizations, with 26 offices certifying environmentally friendly practices and products in 130 nations worldwide.

Among the newly Ecocert-certified AgMA Energy products are sustainable biological inputs derived from AlgaEnergy's proprietary microalgae and comprising two classes of biological fertilizers, soil conditioners and biostimulants. They can now be sold to organic growers through distribution partnerships Asia, Europe and the U.S. "We have worked closely with our partner KREPL to create a portfolio of products, based on AlgaEnergy's unique microalgae extracts, that meet the exacting needs of organic farmers not only in India but around the world," said D. Ry Wagner, president of international agribusiness for AlgaEnergy.

"We are proud to partner with AlgaEnergy to introduce their proprietary microalgae and biological products in India," said Rajesh Agarwal, managing director of KREPL Group. "Farmer response to the products has been highly encouraging, and the products have shown wonderful results in all horticulture, vegetable and field crops. This Ecocert certification will further strengthen confidence in our products among farmers across the globe." "India's farmers face unique challenges, most important among them is low productivity due to extreme climatic events and worsening soil conditions," said Debabrata Sarkar, chairman and managing director of MicroAlgae Solutions India. "Organic crop inputs such as the microalgae-based products just certified help revitalize soil and improve farm productivity." Graphics and photos can be downloaded at the following link. About AlgaEnergy AlgaEnergy S.A. is a biotechnology company headquartered in Spain that uses advanced technology and production processes to produce high-quality microalgae-based products for the agriculture, aquaculture, nutrition and cosmetics industries. By harnessing multiple, diverse microalgae strains in one product, AlgaEnergy products can benefit a wide range of crops in diverse environments facing unique stresses. Visit www.algaenergy.com.

About Krishi Rasayan Export Pvt. Ltd. (KREPL) Agrolife Science Corporation is a subsidiary of the KREPL Group. KREPL Group was established in 1972 and is now one of the leading agrochemical companies in India. The company has eight manufacturing plants located in different parts of the country. KREPL Group strives continuously for the prosperity of mankind and fulfilling farmer needs. With vast experience, we have products geared not only for India's needs but also to meet global challenges. PWR PWR