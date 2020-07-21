Hong Kong stocks end higher on EU stimulus deal, virus vaccine hopes
** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 577.67 points or 2.31% at 25,635.66. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 1.46% to 10,445.42. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 2.05%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.73%.
** Asian shares hit a five-month high on Tuesday after European Union leaders agreed on a massive stimulus plan for their coronavirus-blighted economies. ** Early data from trials of three potential COVID-19 vaccines released on Monday, including a closely-watched candidate from Oxford University, increased confidence that a vaccine can train the immune system to recognize and fight the novel coronavirus without serious side effects.
** Leading the gains, the Hang Seng IT sub-index surged 7.5% in its best day since Nov. 2, 2018. ** E-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding's Hong Kong shares ended up 7.3% after Ant Group, its fintech arm, said it has started the process of a dual listing in Hong Kong and on Shanghai's Nasdaq-style Star Market.
** The strong tech rally came after Hang Seng Indexes Co Ltd said it would launch the Hang Seng TECH Index on July 27, and after Ant Group announced a dual-listing plan. ** Hong Kong shares shrugged off concerns over rising political tensions between China and the UK after Britain announced it would suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong.
** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 32.68% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Hang Seng index was 10.97 as of the last full trading day while the dividend yield was 3.3%.
