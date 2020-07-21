Left Menu
Hero MotoCorp changes organisational set up to drive future growth

As part of strengthening its ledership team, the company has appointed Rajat Bhargava to the newly created role of Chief of Staff in the office of Chairman and CEO Pawan Munjal, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing. Bhargava has so far been heading the company's Strategy, Global Business and Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU). Further, the two-wheeler major appointed Malo Le Masson, currently the Head of Global Product Planning, as Head of Strategy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 14:27 IST
The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday said it has made high level changes in organisational structure with an aim to drive growth in the emerging business climate and create a bench-strength of future leaders. As part of strengthening its ledership team, the company has appointed Rajat Bhargava to the newly created role of Chief of Staff in the office of Chairman and CEO Pawan Munjal, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing.

Bhargava has so far been heading the company's Strategy, Global Business and Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU).  Further, the two-wheeler major appointed Malo Le Masson, currently the Head of Global Product Planning, as Head of Strategy. Besides, Ravi Pisipaty, currently head of three plants and the Global Parts Centre, has been elevated as the head of Plant Operations.

Mahesh Kaikini, chief of Gurgaon plant, has been given the charge of Chief Quality Officer. Ashutosh Varma, presently head of West Zone for Sales and After Sales, will be the new Head of National Sales.

Hero MotoCorp said it will continue to evaluate internal talent within the organisation to identify and groom them for potential leadership positions.  "These announcements are the first step in this direction and the organisation will continue to build on this platform in future," it added. Bhargava had joined Hero MotoCorp in November 2013 from McKinsey where he was a Senior Partner.

Masson, who joined Hero MotoCorp in August 2016 as the Head of Global Product Planning, has previously worked in different global organisations, including Infiniti Motor Company, luxury car division of Japanese automaker Nissan..

