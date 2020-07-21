Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cairn Energy says arbitration ruling expected soon

Scottish oil firm Cairn Energy on Tuesday said an international arbitral tribunal is expected to give a decree by the end of summer on its challenge to the Indian government seeking Rs 10,247 crore in retrospective taxes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 14:44 IST
Cairn Energy says arbitration ruling expected soon

Scottish oil firm Cairn Energy on Tuesday said an international arbitral tribunal is expected to give a decree by the end of summer on its challenge to the Indian government seeking Rs 10,247 crore in retrospective taxes. Summer in Europe is from June to August.

"The arbitral tribunal has indicated that, whilst it has encountered some difficulties created by the COVID-19 pandemic, it does not expect significant delays and hopes to remain reasonably within the lead-time it had anticipated," Cairn said in a statement. The three-member tribunal, which had in December 2018 completed main court hearings in Cairn's challenge to the Indian government using a retrospective legislation to seek Rs 10,247 crore in taxes, was supposed to give an award by February 2019. But in March 2019, it delayed it to 2019-end and then to the summer of 2020.

"Whilst it (the tribunal) is not yet able to commit to a specific date for its ruling, it expects a "release of the award after the end of the summer"," the company said. It, however, did not say which month the tribunal had indicated for giving of the award.

The company is seeking full restitution for losses totalling more than USD 1.4 billion resulting from government expropriation of its investments in India in 2014. "Cairn continues to have a high level of confidence in the arbitration and is seeking full restitution for losses of more than USD 1.4 billion," the statement said.

The company, which gave the country its biggest oil discovery, received a notice from the income tax department in January 2014, requesting information related to the group reorganisation done in 2006. Alongside, the department attached the company's near 10 per cent shareholding in its erstwhile subsidiary, Cairn India. In March 2015, the tax department sought Rs 10,247 crore in taxes on alleged capital gains made by the company in the internal reorganisation.

Cairn Energy had in 2010-11 sold Cairn India to Vedanta. Following the merger of Cairn India and Vedanta in April 2017, the UK firm’s shareholding in Cairn India was replaced by a shareholding of about 5 per cent in Vedanta issued together with preference shares.

In addition to attaching its shares in Vedanta, the tax department seized dividends totalling Rs 1,140 crore due to it from those shareholdings and set off a Rs 1,590-crore tax refund against the demand. Cairn Energy in 2015 initiated an international arbitration to challenge retrospective taxation.

Pending final award, the tax department sold Cairn Energy’s shares in Vedanta to recover part of the tax demand. It had previously stated that the arbitration panel is expected to issue a binding and internationally-enforceable award.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Sensational Stokes displaces Holder to become world's top-ranked Test all-rounder

England star Ben Stokes has outdone West Indies captain Jason Holder to become the worlds top-ranked Test all-rounder while also attaining a career-best third position among batsmen in the ICC Test Player Rankings, following a match-winning...

Mexico cracks down on mask rules as cases mount

Mexico continues to register high levels of new coronavirus cases, as the Health Department reports 5,172 new confirmed infections, bring the countrys total to almost 350,000. Confirmed daily death reports fell on Monday to 301, for a total...

Phase II trial finds Chinese COVID-19 vaccine is safe, induces immune response

A phase II clinical trial of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, conducted in China, has found that it is safe and induces an immune response, a study published in The Lancet says. Scientists, including those from the Chinese Center for Disease C...

Minister: Lebanon is nearing critical stage in virus cases

Lebanons health minister says the financially troubled Mediterranean country, which has so far managed to contain the coronavirus, is sliding toward a critical stage with a new surge in infections after lockdown restrictions were lifted and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020