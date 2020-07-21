Hindustan Zinc's board approves appointment of Arun Misra as CEO
In a filing to the BSE, Hindustan Zinc said, "As the current tenure of Sunil Duggal CEO and WTD (Whole Time Director) is expiring on July 31, 2020, board has approved the appointment of Arun Misra (currently Dy CEO) as CEO and WTD to be effective from August 1, 2020." The company further said that the second tenure of A R Narayanaswamy and Arun L Todarwal as independent directors is expiring on July 31. Accordingly, the board approved appointment of Anjani Agarwal and Akhilesh Joshi as additional directors designated as independent directors on the board to be effective from August 1.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 16:16 IST
Hindustan Zinc on Tuesday said its board has approved appointment of Arun Misra as company's CEO, effective from August 1. In a filing to the BSE, Hindustan Zinc said, "As the current tenure of Sunil Duggal CEO and WTD (Whole Time Director) is expiring on July 31, 2020, board has approved the appointment of Arun Misra (currently Dy CEO) as CEO and WTD to be effective from August 1, 2020." The company further said that the second tenure of A R Narayanaswamy and Arun L Todarwal as independent directors is expiring on July 31.
Accordingly, the board approved appointment of Anjani Agarwal and Akhilesh Joshi as additional directors designated as independent directors on the board to be effective from August 1. Hindustan Zinc is a leading integrated producer of zinc-lead in the world. The company is headquartered in Udaipur, Rajasthan.
ALSO READ
Absence of Root will be an advantage for Windies: Kemar Roach
In telephonic talks, NSA Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang re-affirmed that both sides should strictly respect and observe LAC: MEA.
COVID-19: CBSE rationalises syllabus by up to 30 pc for classes 9 to 12 to reduce course load
CBSE rationalises syllabus by up to 30 per cent for classes 9 to 12 to make up for academic loss during COVID-19 lockdown: HRD Ministry.
CBSE revises class IX-XII syllabus for 2020-21 academic session