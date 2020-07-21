Left Menu
Development News Edition

LinkedIn slashing 960 jobs globally amid COVID-19 pandemic

"In GSO and GTO, there are roles that are no longer needed as we adjust to the reduced demand in our internal hiring and for our talent products globally," he said. Roslansky said affected employees in North America, Brazil, and parts of APAC (Asia-Pacific) will be with the company till August 21, while impacted employees in Dubai will be there till September 29.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 17:27 IST
LinkedIn slashing 960 jobs globally amid COVID-19 pandemic
Representative Image

Professional networking site LinkedIn on Tuesday said it is slashing about 960 jobs globally, about six percent of its worldwide staff, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The company, which is part of tech giant Microsoft, has about 1,200 employees in India. It also has a development center in Bengaluru.

When contacted, LinkedIn did not comment on the impact of the job cuts on its India operations. "...have made the extremely difficult decision to reduce approximately 960 roles, or about 6 percent of our employee base, across our global sales and talent acquisition organizations (GSO and GTO)...these are the only layoffs we are planning," LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky said in a note to employees.

He added that COVID-19 is having a "sustained impact" on the demand for hiring, both on the company's talent solution business and on the company in general. "In GSO and GTO, there are roles that are no longer needed as we adjust to the reduced demand in our internal hiring and for our talent products globally," he said.

Roslansky said affected employees in North America, Brazil, and parts of APAC (Asia-Pacific) will be with the company till August 21, while impacted employees in Dubai will be there till September 29. The company has also begun consultation with employees in Ireland, the UK, and Australia about potential impacts to roles, and the company will continue to work through the process locally.

The top executive said employees who work in France, Sweden, and Spain will learn more about the proposed impact on roles during August, and employees in Italy will hear about proposed impacts in September. LinkedIn said it will provide at least 10 weeks of severance pay, and its global immigration team will provide personalized support to those on company-sponsored visas.

The executive said the company will hire for newly-created roles, and work with impacted employees to explore these opportunities.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong protesters gather on anniversary of mob attack

Small groups of Hong Kong pro-democracy demonstrators gathered on Tuesday to mark the first anniversary of an attack in a train station by an armed crowd wearing white shirts, and demanded justice for victims of the violence and broader fre...

Pakistan issues last warning to TikTok over vulgar content

Pakistans telecommunications regulator issued a final warning to short-form video app TikTok on Monday over explicit content posted on the platform, while live-streaming app Bigo Live was blocked for the same reason. TikTok, owned by China-...

India's COVID-19 fatality rate drops to 2.43% from 3.36% on Jun 17: Health Ministry

Indias COVID-19 fatality rate has dropped significantly to 2.43 percent from 3.36 percent on June 17 due to effective clinical management of coronavirus cases, the Centre said on Tuesday, asserting the country has handled the pandemic relat...

2 cattle smugglers arrested following encounter with UP police

Siddharthnagar district police arrested two alleged cattle smugglers on Tuesday following an encounter in which one of the accused was injured, officials said. On Monday, locals of Karjahan village informed police about remains of cattle fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020