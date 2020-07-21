Left Menu
Development News Edition

Measures to contain high volatility in market to be in force till Aug 27: Sebi

Sebi, in March, had introduced various regulatory measures to deal with market volatility. These measures, which came into effect from March 23, included revision in Market Wide Position Limit (MWPL).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 19:08 IST
Measures to contain high volatility in market to be in force till Aug 27: Sebi

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday said stricter surveillance measures to tackle market volatility amid coronavirus pandemic will continue till August 27. On March 20, the regulator had come out with various measures, including revision of market wide position limit, to ensure orderly trading and settlement to contain high market volatility.

Besides, ensuring orderly trading and settlement, these steps were aimed at effective risk management, price discovery and maintenance of market integrity. On review of COVID-19 pandemic related situation, it has been decided  that the regulatory measures introduced on March 20, 2020, shall continue to be in force till August 27, 2020, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a statement.

It, further, said stock exchanges and clearing corporations will be issuing necessary instructions to market participants in this regard. Sebi, in March, had introduced various regulatory measures to deal with market volatility.

These measures, which came into effect from March 23, included revision in Market Wide Position Limit (MWPL). For stocks in F&O segment meeting certain criteria, MWPL might be revised to 50 per cent of the existing levels, it had said.

The margin for stocks meeting specific criteria was increased, while position limits in equity index derivatives (futures and options) were revised. Dynamic price bands for F&O stocks can be flexed only after a cooling-off period of 15 minutes from the time of meeting the existing criteria specified by stock exchanges for flexing, Sebi had added.

Increase in margin for non-F&O stocks in cash market was also announced subject to certain conditions..

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Sebi

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

3 die after inhaling toxic gases emanating from septic tank in Jharkhand

Three men, including a father-son duo, died after inhaling toxic gases emanating from a septic tank in Jharkhands Garhwa district Tuesday, police said. The incident took place at an under-construction house in Pipra Kala locality of Garhwa ...

Face mask fashion: Cuban quinceaneras in the coronavirus era

Cuban girls are turning face masks into a fashion accessory for their quinceanera photoshoots, designing them to match their 15th birthday party outfits - both out of safety concerns and to show how they came of age during the coronavirus p...

France defends EU recovery plan after far-left, right broadsides

Frances foreign minister dismissed accusations by far-right and far-left parties in the country that President Emmanuel Macron had struck an EU economic recovery deal that sold Paris short, saying it was historic and showed European solidar...

Designer Vivienne Westwood leads protest supporting Assange

Veteran fashion designer and activist Vivienne Westwood posed in a giant bird cage in London Tuesday to show her support for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and call for his extradition to the US to be stopped. Dressed in a canary yellow o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020