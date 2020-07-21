Govt notifies 10k tonne of sugar export quota for EU at concessional rates

The government on Tuesday fixed an export quota of 10,000 tonne of raw sugar at concessonal rate for the European Union under a specific provision. Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said, "The quantity of 10,000 tonne of sugar (raw and/or white sugar) to be exported to EU under CXL quota from October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021 has been notified".

As per a provision of EU regulation, the release of sugar under this concession is subject to the presentation of a Certificate of Origin issued by the competent authority. Availing the CXL concessions on export to the EU, traders can export sugar at relatively low or zero customs duty.

The certificate of origin would be issued by the additional DGFT, Mumbai. The directorate notifies this quantity of sugar every year.