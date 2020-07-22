Left Menu
BSE listed Best Agrolife Ltd, a leading global player in agrochemicals sector and one of India's largest manufacturers of agro-inputs is first in India to have granted license/registration for manufacturing *DIRON* (DINOTEFURAN 20 per cent SG), a super systematic insecticide with quick uptake and knock-down, that controls a broad spectrum of previous and invasive pests.

Best Agrolife Ltd to launch unique insecticide for the first time in India
Vimal Kumar, Director. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] July 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): BSE listed Best Agrolife Ltd, a leading global player in agrochemicals sector and one of India's largest manufacturers of agro-inputs is first in India to have granted license/registration for manufacturing *DIRON* (DINOTEFURAN 20 per cent SG), a super systematic insecticide with quick uptake and knock-down, that controls a broad spectrum of previous and invasive pests. With two formulations, it is super flexible when it comes to application. With quick action through contact and ingestion, resulting in robust pest control management. This product is an import substitute for a similar Japanese insecticide.

The features of this product include unique and new molecular formulation with systematic action, broad-spectrum insecticide, Indead for Rice - Brown Plant Hopper and Cotton - Aphids, Jassids, etc, highly effective against resistant insect pests, long residual action providing longer protection thereby reducing the number of sprays, and environment friendly. Owing to the launch of this new product, the outlook for the company remains positive, thereby increasing the chances of higher revenue and profitability. The analysts also predict growth in the company.

Vimal Kumar, the Director, upholds the mission to remain focused to deliver research-based customized agrochemical and biological tools for sustained productivity and the company strives to provide one-stop Industrial solutions through quality and qualified professionals. "Our company revenue for the current financial gear would increase by 100 crores only with the help of this product," he added.

In a short span company has emerged among the top 20 companies in India and as with an emerging presence in international markets. Best Agrolife's product portfolio comprises of more than 60 active ingredients and various formulations of pesticides and plant micro-nutrients for protecting and nourishing a wide range of crops.

Its product range includes insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, plant growth regulators, etc. It sells under the brand name "Best". The company has four strategically located manufacturing plants, two in Uttar Pradesh & two in J&K. These plants are well equipped with state-of-art indigenous infrastructure for the production of high-quality agrochemicals.

The company caters to several bluechip corporates for P2P which include UPL Ltd, Jubilant, Indo Gulf Fertilisers, Mahindra Summit Agriscience, Bharat Rasayan, etc. The boost to the agro sector by the current government will increase the demand for agrochemicals and insecticides. This will lead to an increase in revenues and profitability of companies such as Best Agrolife Ltd.

According to a recent survey, the estimated size of the Indian agrochemical market is USD 3 billion, which is a positive for such companies. Best AgroLife Ltd aims to become a Rs 2000 crore company by 2022.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

