Bulgaria signs concession deal for Sofia Airport

Bulgaria signs concession deal for Sofia AirportReuters | Sofia | Updated: 22-07-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 14:47 IST
Bulgaria's transport ministry signed on Wednesday a deal with a consortium led by asset manager Meridiam to run and operate Sofia Airport, the Balkan country's main air transport hub, for 35 years, the government said.
Meridiam, which has teamed up with Germany's Munich Airport as an operator for the Sofia Airport, won the tender last July, offering an annual concession fee of 24.5 million euros ($28.24 million) and investment of 608 million euros.
