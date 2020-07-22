Pondy assembly adopts unanimous resolution opposing Centre`s move to privatise power distribution

The Puducherry Territorial Assembly on Wednesday adopted an unanimous resolution opposing the Centre's move to privatise power distribution in the Union Territory. A resolution was tabled in the assembly by Electricity Minister R Kamalakannan Wednesday protesting the Centre`s announcement in this regard and members cutting across party lines registered their objection to the move.

Deputy Speaker M N R Bhalan, conducting the proceedings, then announced that the resolution was adopted unanimously. Earlier the Electricity Minister said the move to privatise power distribution is a step in the wrong direction and would be a serious blow to the consumers as power tariff would be frequently hiked by the profit making attitude of private players`.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said he had already written to the Union Finance Minister and Power Minister registering Puducherry`s strong objection to the move to open up power distribution. Narayanasamy said the Centre should first of all consult the territorial government.

"Puducherry is a Union Territory with a Legislative Assembly and hence the Centre cannot take any decision arbitrarily," the chief minister said. Narayanasamy said the territorial government was now providing power free of cost to farmers and also levy no tariff for people in the below poverty category for consumption of power upto one hundred units.

"We are also luring industrialists for investment in Puducherry by offering sops in power sector. All these unique facilities would be lost if power distribution is privatised and `power tariff would also skyrocket if private players are allowed to gain ground in distribution," he said.

Members of both the ruling and opposition blocks expressed their strong protest to the Centre`s move and supported the resolution which was adopted unanimously..